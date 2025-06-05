State-sponsored, Man-made negligence: BJP Demands Resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar Over Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has shared a new video from the IPL cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which preceded the tragic stampede incident that occurred yesterday.

The video shows Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar making his way through the crowd, using force to remove others from the spot, and placing a garland around the neck of cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli after the team won their maiden IPL title in eighteen years.

While sharing the video, Poonawalla criticized Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar for "celebrating" the occasion even as cricket enthusiasts were dying outside the stadium during the stampede.

Directly blaming the Congress-led state government for the incident, he further demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, citing "negligence" in managing the situation that led to the deaths of 11 people and injuries to over 30 others.

Posting the video on his X handle, the BJP spokesperson wrote, “While people died, DK Shivakumar celebrated. And watch this... watch his arrogance. See how he smacks a person who came between him and his photo op. Shameless Congress is responsible for this. STATE-SPONSORED, MAN-MADE NEGLIGENCE. The CM and Dy CM must go.”

The video is going viral on social media and has sparked public outrage.

What Happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Following RCB’s thrilling IPL 2025 victory, fans flooded central Bengaluru, crowding MG Road, Cubbon Park, and the areas around Vidhana Soudha in anticipation of a promised open-bus victory parade and a felicitation ceremony at the stadium.

The confusion began when traffic police announced the cancellation of the open-bus parade at 11:56 AM. However, thousands of fans, unaware of the change, continued to gather along the expected route, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite cricket stars. Some even climbed trees and buildings to get a better view. By around 3 PM, reports estimated that over 2 to 3 lakh people had gathered near the stadium and along the one-kilometre stretch from Vidhana Soudha—far exceeding the police's estimate of around 50,000. In an effort to manage the overwhelming crowd, police resorted to mild lathi-charge.

The festive atmosphere took a grim turn around 4 PM when fans saw the RCB team entering the stadium in a closed vehicle, instead of the anticipated open-bus parade. Tensions escalated near Gate 3 of the stadium, where both ticketed and non-ticketed fans began attempting to force their way inside, leading to chaos and disorder.