‘Step By Step, Breath By Breath’: Indian Mountaineer Narendra Kumar And Team Scale Mexico’s Highest Peak, Pico de Orizaba | WATCH

New Delhi: In a remarkable feat, a group of Indian mountaineers led by high-altitude climber Narendra Kumar successfully reached the summit of Pico de Orizaba, the highest mountain in Mexico and the tallest volcano in North America, in December 2025.

Marking another proud moment for Indian mountaineering on the global stage, Narendra Kumar, taking to his Instagram handle, apprised people about the historic climb and said, “Step by step, breath by breath… summit tak ka safar.”

The climbers reportedly scaled the cliff via the Jamapa Glacier route from the Piedra Grande refuge, a challenging path that typically takes seven to eight hours to complete.

The route demanded solid technical skills, including the use of crampons and ice axes, as well as careful navigation across slippery rocks, glaciers, and fresh snow. With strong coordination and determination, the climbers successfully and safely completed the ascent.

Expedition leader Narendra Kumar, while speaking to a publication expressed his excitement over the achievement and hinted at future ambitions. “I am going to climb Mount Everest Base Camp in winter,” he said, underlining his resolve to take on even more extreme challenges ahead.

About Pico de Orizaba

