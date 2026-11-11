Jharkhand Tribal Activist Nisha Bhagat's Father Welcomes CBI Probe Recommendation into Her Alleged Suicide

Gumla, Jharkhand: Tribal activist Nisha Bhagat's father welcomed the Jharkhand government's recommendation for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged suicide case.

Nisha Bhagat died on November 6, following a social media broadcast, viewed by thousands, in which she expressed deep distress and openly named local land mafias, government officials, and police inaction for driving her to extreme despair.

Speaking to ANI, her father demanded an impartial investigation.

Nisha's father, Handu Bhagat, said, "Regarding the case of Nisha Bhagat, Hemant Soren has finally recommended a CBI investigation. Now, it remains to be seen how Hemant Soren and the state government proceed, ensuring that the right officials are assigned to the investigation so that it remains impartial. The recommendation made by Hemant Soren is certainly a step toward justice."

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"I was confident from the very beginning that a CBI investigation would eventually take place, and now that it has been ordered, I am hopeful and certain that the investigation will be impartial and fearless," he added.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigate the death of tribal activist Nisha Bhagat.

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"The CBI will now investigate the Nisha Bhagat case. Orders have been issued," Soren said on X on Tuesday.

Nisha Bhagat's death, allegedly due to suicide, had sparked a row against the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand as the BJP and several activists demanded a CBI probe. Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth had targeted the JMM-Congress government and called for a CBI investigation.