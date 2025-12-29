‘Still Waiting for Justice’: Kuldeep Sengar’s Daughter Writes Open Letter After SC Stays Delhi HC Order

New Delhi: Dr Ishita Sengar, daughter of former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, has written an open letter expressing anguish, fear and fading faith in the justice system after the Supreme Court stayed a recent Delhi High Court order on Sengar's life sentence.

Addressing the “Hon’ble Authorities of the Republic of India”, Dr Sengar said she was writing not as a political identity but as a daughter who feels “exhausted, frightened, and slowly losing faith”, after her family waited for justice for eight years.

“For eight years, my family and I have waited. Quietly. Patiently. Believing that if we did everything the right way, the truth would eventually speak for itself”, she wrote, adding that her family trusted the law, the Constitution and due process rather than public outrage or media pressure.

Dr Sengar stated that her identity is often reduced to being “the daughter of a BJP MLA”, which she said strips her of humanity and fairness. She alleged sustained online abuse, claiming she has repeatedly been told on social media that she should be raped, killed or punished simply for existing.

“This hatred is not abstract. It is daily. It is relentless”, she wrote, adding that such attacks have deeply affected her and her family.

Explaining her family’s silence over the years, Dr Sengar said it was not due to power but belief in institutions. “We did not hold protests. We did not shout on television debates. We waited because we believed that truth does not need spectacle”, she said.

She alleged that this silence came at a heavy cost, claiming her family has been stripped of dignity, financially drained, and emotionally exhausted while running from one office to another seeking to be heard. “There is no door we did not knock on. No authority we did not approach”, she wrote, alleging that their truth was ignored because it was “inconvenient”.

Dr Sengar also spoke of a climate of fear, claiming it has been deliberately created to silence judges, journalists, institutions and ordinary citizens. She warned that if public outrage and pressure overshadow evidence and due process, it poses a threat to the justice system itself.

“I am not writing this letter to threaten anyone. I am not writing this letter to gain sympathy”, she said, adding that she was writing out of fear but also hope that someone would listen.

Stressing that her family is not seeking favour or special protection, Dr Sengar said they are only asking for justice. “Please let the law speak without fear. Please let evidence be examined without pressure”, she appealed.