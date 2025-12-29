Unnao Survivor's Mother Hails Supreme Court For Issuing Stay On Sengar's Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court’s recent decision to suspend the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, intervened after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the victim’s legal team challenged the High Court's December 23 order.

The High Court had previously allowed Sengar’s sentence to be suspended, quoting his seven-year imprisonment and questioning his status as a "public servant" under the specific POCSO Act.

'Justice Has Prevailed'

The mother of the survivor, who has been a major figure in the legal battle, expressed relief and gratitude after the Supreme Court’s intervention. She emphasised that the stay had restored her faith in the judiciary. "I want to thank the Supreme Court for this verdict. The Supreme Court has done justice to me," she stated.

“I always used to say that I had faith in the Supreme Court. The two judges of the High Court did us an injustice. They broke my faith in the High Court.” Her praise highlighted the fear that the family had felt over the last week.

Plea for Security

The mother made a direct appeal to the government for protection for the survivor, her children, and their legal counsel. The mother specifically requested security for their advocates, who have faced threats throughout the trial. A request was made to the Uttar Pradesh and Union governments to ensure the family can continue their legal fight without fear of physical harm.

