Stone Hurled At Train Carrying RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat; Shatabdi Express Coach Window Shattered Near Firozabad

New Delhi: A window pane of the Delhi-bound Swarna Shatabdi Express carrying Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was damaged after an unidentified person allegedly hurled a stone at the moving train in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district on Thursday evening. Bhagwat, who was travelling in the train, escaped unhurt.

The incident took place at around 7.15 pm when Train No. 12003 Swarna Shatabdi Express was travelling from Kanpur to Delhi. Officials said the train was passing through the border area of the Rasulpur and Dakshin police station limits in Firozabad when a stone struck the AC First Class coach, shattering one of its window panes.

Confirming the incident, Agra Zone Additional Director General (ADG) S.K. Bhagwat said, "When the Swarna Shatabdi Express was passing through around 7:15 PM, in which Mohan Bhagwat was also travelling, someone threw a stone, breaking the windowpane of the AC First Class coach. The police are investigating the incident to identify and apprehend the person who threw the stone. Fortunately, no one was injured."

Officials said Mohan Bhagwat was present in the same coach but seated away from the affected window. No passenger sustained any injuries and the train continued its journey after necessary checks.

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Firozabad DSP Aditya Langhe said police received information about the incident soon after it occurred.

"At approximately 7:15 PM, near the border area of the Dakshin and Rasulpur police station jurisdictions, information was received that a train windowpane had been broken after a stone was thrown at it. No passengers were injured, and the train reached its destination safely. We are currently reviewing CCTV footage; the train was travelling from Kanpur to Delhi," he said.

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Langhe further confirmed that one person has been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

"We have detained one individual, and relevant details from the CCTV footage will be shared once our teams have completed further interrogation. A formal complaint is being obtained, a case will be registered, and immediate action will be taken against those involved," he added.

When asked whether RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was indeed on board the train, the DSP replied, "Yes, that information has been confirmed; the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and we will ensure a fair investigation and take action against anyone found to be involved."

Following the incident, personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), local police, Special Operations Group (SOG) and surveillance teams launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify others who may have been involved in the stone-pelting.

Police said a formal case will be registered once the complaint process is completed, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.