Stone-Pelting During Shivaji Jayanti Procession Sparks Tension in Karnataka's Bagalkot, Section 163 Imposed

Bagalkot: Tension flared in Bagalkot after an incident of stone pelting took place in Bagalkot during a statue procession as part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Jayanti, followed by an arson incident in which three vegetable pushcarts were set ablaze, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders in parts of the district.

According to police, the procession was passing near a mosque when stones were reportedly thrown. Police personnel intervened promptly and dispersed members assembled to prevent escalation. Meanwhile, the police, who have registered a case, are continuing their investigation.

Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal said that when the procession was “a little far”, two stones came from one side. He added that officers are reviewing video footage to determine where the stones originated. “After that the procession was completed peacefully. Currently the situation is under control. A case has been registered. Investigation will take place from which side the stone came”, he said.

Later, unidentified miscreants allegedly set fire to three vegetable pushcarts in the local market area. The carts were partially damaged before police rushed to the spot and doused the flames, preventing the blaze from spreading. Security has since been tightened in and around the market to avoid further incidents. Authorities are scanning CCTV footage to identify those responsible and action will be taken against the culprits, said SP Siddharth Goyal.

Advertisement

Following the disturbances, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were imposed in parts of the district. The order, issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Santosh Jagalasara, will remain in force from midnight February 19 until midnight February 24 across Old Bagalkot, Navanagar and Vidyagiri areas.

Under the restrictions, gatherings of more than four people in public places are banned. Carrying weapons or dangerous objects, organising protests or meetings without prior permission, and any activity that could disturb public peace are also prohibited. Authorities have urged residents to cooperate and maintain calm.

Advertisement

One person, identified as Prakash Arakeri, was injured after being struck on the head by a stone during the incident. He was shifted to a private hospital in Bagalkot for treatment.