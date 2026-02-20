Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express In UP With RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Board, Window Damaged

New Delhi: A high-level security alert was triggered on Thursday afternoon after stones were pelted at the premium train Vande Bharat Express (22489) near Kauda which had RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on-board.

The stone-pelting took place at approximately 3:20 PM when the train was headed towards Delhi.

According to railway sources, at least one stone struck the window of coach C4, resulting in a visible crack in the glass.

Fortunately, no passengers, including the RSS chief, were injured in the incident. The train continued its journey to Meerut without any further delays.

'Cricket Connection'

Preliminary investigations by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police suggest the act may not have been a targeted attack. Circle Officer Ankit Mishra stated that early reports indicate a group of children, aged between 8 and 13, were playing cricket near the tracks, as per news reports.

It is suspected that stones may have been hurled toward the train during their play, though authorities are not ruling out other possibilities.

An FIR has been registered against unknown individuals, and legal action is being pursued.

Tightened Security in Meerut

Following the incident, security was significantly beefed up at the Meerut railway station.