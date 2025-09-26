Updated 26 September 2025 at 18:43 IST
Stone Pelting Triggers Lathi Charge in Bareilly Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
After Friday prayers in Bareilly, protesters gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house. Police resorted to lathi charge after protestors pelted stones.
New Delhi: Several protesters gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah & IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house with an 'I love Muhammad' placard in Bareilly after Friday prayer.
The Uttar Pradesh Police had to resort to a lathi charge on the protesters, who pelted stones, and as per the reports heavy security has been deployed on the spot.
Inspector General Ajay Sahani said that during a flag march by the police force, a few miscreants disrupted proceedings by shouting slogans.
“We are all on the streets. There is complete peace. There is no disorder of any kind… When the Force was conducting a flag march, some miscreants came out onto the streets shouting slogans… Their arrest will be ensured,” Sahani stated, assuring that those responsible would be arrested soon.
Authorities have also alleged that the rioting was instigated by Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan.
What is The ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row?
The controversy began on September 4 during the Barawafat (Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi) procession in Rawatpur, Kanpur, when a group displayed an ‘I Love Muhammad’ banner along the route to which local Hindu groups objected, claiming that a “new tradition” was being introduced in an area traditionally used for Barawafat celebrations.
What started as a local dispute in Kanpur has since spread across states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Maharashtra. Cities such as Unnao, Bareilly, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Maharajganj, Kashipur, and Hyderabad have seen rallies and demonstrations, some of which escalated into clashes with police.
The row has now become a nationwide debate on freedom of expression, religious sentiments, and communal harmony. While several processions have remained peaceful, others have resulted in FIRs, arrests, and heavy police presence. Authorities are also closely monitoring social media to prevent further escalation.
