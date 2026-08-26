Security Lapse? Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Express Near Surat With UP Governor Onboard; RPF Detains Suspect

Surat: In a major security lapse, stones were pelted at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express (22961) near Surat on Wednesday. Notably, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was on board the train when the incident occurred, though she was reportedly in a different coach.

Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted swiftly and apprehended one suspect in connection with the attack. Speaking to ANI, Anubhav Saxena, PRO, Vadodara Division, Western Railway, provided details of the incident and the subsequent police action.

"Our train, the Vande Bharat Express (22961), was travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad today. Shortly after departing from Utran, an incident of stone-pelting between Utran and Kosad came to our attention. We immediately informed the GRP SP and dispatched our Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to the scene," Saxena said.

The official confirmed that the suspect is currently being interrogated by the authorities. "We have arrested a suspect, and interrogation is currently underway. The accused is reported to be a resident of Surat. His name is Pintu Kumar. The investigation is in progress, and he will be produced before a magistrate once it concludes," he added.

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Saxena further clarified that while the Governor was on the train, the stones hit coaches located further down the rake. "We received information that the Governor, Anandiben, was in the A1 coach, whereas the stone-pelting incident occurred at coaches C6 and C10; we have arrested the accused," the PRO stated. (With ANI Inputs)