'Stop Assuming China Is Enemy': Sam Pitroda Bats For Beijing, Plays Down Threat

New Delhi, India: Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, has come under severe scrutiny for downplaying the threat posed by China. In a recent statement, Pitroda dismissed the ongoing India-China tensions, claiming they are "blown out of proportion" and suggesting that India’s approach has been unnecessarily "confrontational."

Such comments, at a time when China’s aggressive actions along the border are causing serious security concerns, have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pitroda’s comments came in the context of a discussion about the strained relationship between India and China. He remarked, "I don’t understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has a tendency to define an enemy."

Sam Pitroda further suggested that the global approach should shift from confrontation to collaboration, stating, "We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one." His words came across as naive to many who view China’s increasing militarization of the South China Sea, its aggressive actions along the India-China border, and its expanding influence in global geopolitics as a genuine threat to national security.

The BJP slammed Pitroda’s remarks as out of touch with the reality of China’s actions. BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha took to social media, stating, “Those who ceded away 40,000 square km of our land to China still see no threat from the Dragon.” Sinha's comments referenced the controversial territorial concessions made by the Congress-led government in the past, which many within the BJP believe undermined India’s sovereignty.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took the criticism further, accusing Congress and its leadership of harboring a “soft corner” for China. “Congress party, Rahul Gandhi , and George Soros work as China’s agents," Bhandari claimed. He also referred to the alleged 2008 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Congress Party and the Communist Party of China (CCP), suggesting that it had laid the groundwork for the party's favorable stance toward China.