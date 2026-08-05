'Stop Bloodshed in PoJK Instead of Peddling Falsehoods': India Blasts Pakistan Over 'Political Absurdity' on Youm-e-Istehsal

New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly rejected Pakistan’s observance of the so-called “Youm-e-Istehsal,” describing it as a political absurdity and a futile exercise aimed at spreading malicious propaganda against the country.

Responding to media queries on comments made by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh “are, have always been, and shall forever remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”

Jaiswal emphasised that the constitutional changes effected on August 5, 2019, are purely an internal matter of India. These decisions, he noted, have ushered in unprecedented socio-economic development, good governance, and democratic empowerment for the people of the region. Pakistan, he asserted, has no locus standi to comment on matters that are strictly internal to India.

The spokesperson further stated that Pakistan’s desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods are solely intended to deflect international attention from its own dismal human rights record and its status as the global epicentre of terrorism. He pointed out that the international community is currently witnessing the brutal suppression of fundamental rights in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

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In recent weeks, Pakistani security forces have resorted to lethal violence, targeted killings, and draconian bans to silence peaceful civil rights protests by the local population. Such state-sponsored violence against unarmed civilians, Jaiswal said, exposes the profound hypocrisy of the Pakistani establishment.

Instead of engaging in predictable diplomatic theatre, India advised Pakistan to stop the bloodshed in PoJK, take credible, verifiable, and irreversible action against terror networks operating from its soil, and immediately vacate all Indian territories under its illegal and forcible occupation. “The world is not fooled by these orchestrated spectacles,” the MEA spokesperson added.

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