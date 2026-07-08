'Disgusting', 'Cheap Innuendo', 'Stop Treating Women as Objects': Cong Faces Backlash For Post on PM Modi's Indonesia Visit

The Congress party has drawn intense criticism after its Maharashtra unit shared a video clip from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Indonesia, which opponents described as objectionable and distorted.

In the now-deleted post on X, the Maharashtra Congress account shared a clip of PM Modi seated beside a woman identified as Puan Maharani, the Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament, during the visit and captioned it: "Control Uday, Control". Although the original post has been removed, a similar version remains on the account of Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput.

Strong Reactions from BJP

The BJP's Maharashtra unit condemned the post, accusing the Congress of displaying a "filthy, anti-woman mentality." In a statement on X, the party wrote: "As always, Congress deleted the objectionable post and ran away. Where 140 crore Indians were represented by India's Prime Minister, and the country that honored him with its highest civilian award—a video from there was extremely distortedly edited by Congress to openly display their filthy, anti-woman mentality."

The BJP further alleged that the incident reflects deep-rooted hatred within Congress toward PM Modi, a leader who rose from a poor family to serve as Prime Minister for a third term. The party linked the episode to a pattern of personal attacks, including alleged abusive remarks against Modi's late mother.

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BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed the post "disgusting to the core," and accused the Congress of crossing the “line of decency”.

In a post on X, he stated, "After 150 abuses directed at PM Modi personally & at his mother, family & samaj - now Congress stoops even lower and doesn’t shy away from dragging another woman- that too from a host nation at the time of a foreign visit. Congress essentially hates a chaiwala OBC PM so much that every line of decency & decorum is open to being breached. This is “Ghatiyapan Ki Dukaan”

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BJP's Mahila Morcha also condemned the post calling it “utterly deplorable”.

In a post on X, the party's Mahila Morcha wrote, “This is the Congress party's true respect for women! Look at the shamelessness of these Congress members: the vile and despicable mentality on display in the comment made about a photo of Puan Maharani, the Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament, seated alongside the country's Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, clearly reveals the Congress party's utterly deplorable attitude toward women.”

"In reality, by insulting a female politician from abroad while simultaneously exhibiting such a twisted mindset toward the country's Prime Minister, the Congress party is only dragging itself into the abyss," the post added.

Tajinder Bagga, National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), criticized the Congress for behaving like a "troll page obsessed with cheap innuendo" from a diplomatic event, saying the party is proving daily why it is no longer taken seriously by the public.

Internal Criticism

The post also drew condemnation from within the allies of Congress. Former Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said it was unbecoming of an official party handle: "This is so unbecoming of an official Congress handle. Stop looking at women as some objects just to hit out at the opponent. Do better."