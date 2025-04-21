‘Stop The War’: Pope Francis’ Last Message Was a Call for Gaza Ceasefire | WATCH

Pope Francis, the first Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away at the age of 88, the Vatican announced in a video statement on Monday. During his 12-year papacy, he faced several health issues.

Just a day earlier, in his Easter Sunday address, Pope Francis had spoken about the importance of freedom of thought and the need for greater tolerance.

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis made a rare public appearance from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City to deliver his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" message, meaning "To the City and the World." The 88-year-old Pope, despite his ongoing health struggles, was seen in a wheelchair. Although he appeared physically frail, he still managed to greet the crowd with a wave and a smile.

As Pope Francis appeared on the balcony above St. Peter’s Square, the crowd of around 35,000 faithful erupted in cheers and chants of “Viva il Papa” (Long live the Pope).

Dressed in white, the Pope did not have the nasal cannula he had recently used for oxygen support. He began by greeting the crowd with, “Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!” before an aide read out the rest of his message on his behalf.

His last message included the powerful statement: "There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the views of others." He also condemned the "worrisome" rise in anti-Semitism and referred to the situation in Gaza as "dramatic and deplorable."

In the Easter message, read out by an aide while the Pope looked on from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, he called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.