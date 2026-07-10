Storm Over NC’s Invitation to Mirwaiz, Omar Holds Back, BJP Targets Opposition, Congress Asked to Clarify INDI Alliance Position

Srinagar: National Conference’s decision to invite Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to its Jantar Mantar protest on Friday has ignited a political storm, with Mirwaiz urging restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, Omar Abdullah deferring comment, and opposition questioning whether INDI alliance leaders will share the stage with a separatist figure long linked to Pakistan.

Mirwaiz‑e‑Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Mohammad Umar Farooq welcomed the NC’s agitation call but warned that the movement must not be confined to the demand for statehood alone.

Speaking during his sermon at Jamia Masjid Srinagar, he said the protest should seek restoration of all constitutional safeguards taken away in August 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to a Union Territory and Articles 370 and 35A were revoked.

He stressed that the agitation must reflect the people’s aspirations for dignity, peace, and a lasting resolution of the Kashmir conflict. Mirwaiz said that the foremost responsibility lies with the NC government, which secured its mandate on the promise of restoring J&K’s pre‑2019 status.

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“Any effort by any alliance, organisation or individual working sincerely for the restoration of the usurped rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the need of the hour,” he said.

Mirwaiz added that the agitation should also highlight the plight of political prisoners and youth who continue to languish in jails without trial or remain incarcerated despite being granted bail.

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He cautioned that limiting the agitation to statehood alone would betray the larger mandate given by the people. He insisted the protest must demand reinstatement of Articles 370 and 35A, alongside the release of political prisoners, to truly address the grievances of the population.

Meanwhile, NC vice president and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, responding to Republic TV’s question on Mirwaiz’s demand, chose not to comment immediately.

“Republic’s question is valid, but I am not going to comment on it right now as we are not addressing the media at the NC headquarters. I will answer all your questions tomorrow, as we also have to brief,” Omar said.

The invitation to Mirwaiz has triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties as the questions have been raised on how the NC justifies sharing a platform with a leader long associated with separatist politics and bloodshed in the Valley.

Critics asked whether INDI alliance leaders, expected to attend the protest, would share the stage with Mirwaiz, and whether the NC consulted its partners before extending the invitation.