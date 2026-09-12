‘Strategic Perspective’: Xi Jinping’s Big Message To PM Modi On India-China Ties At BRICS Summit

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, pushing the two countries to view their bilateral relationship through a long-term strategic lens.

The conference happened shortly after the BRICS members unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, which included opinions on West Asian conflicts, global commerce, civilian protection, and the importance of diplomacy.

“China-India relations have developed, with both sides keeping in mind the long-term development of bilateral relations from a strategic perspective,” Xi said during his meeting with PM Modi.

Xi-Modi Meet: ‘Different’ Countries, But Shared Development

Xi said that despite differences between India and China, the two countries have found areas where they can support one another and pursue common development.

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“I am very happy to attend the New Delhi BRICS summit and to meet with you again. I extend my warm congratulations on the success of the BRICS summit held in India,” the Chinese President said.

Xi also pointed out that his visit to New Delhi was his second in 12 years. During this period, he said, he and PM Modi had met more than 20 times and arrived at “a series of important consensuses".

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He highlighted the two countries' position as the world's most populous nations and members of the Global South, saying this gives them an important role in shaping a shared future.

"Although the two countries are different, we have been able to support and help each other to achieve common development. China and India are the world's most populous countries and belong to the Global South. We have important responsibilities, as we have a shared future for humanity. We should continue to promote high-quality cooperation with the people as the foundation and strive for a more equitable and inclusive world that is more open and economically integrated, contributing positive energy to world peace, stability, and development," he said.

Xi also called for India and China to learn from each other's strengths and work together to deepen high-quality BRICS cooperation. PM Modi, meanwhile, thanked Beijing for its support during India's BRICS chairship and welcomed Xi to New Delhi.

“It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship,” PM Modi said.

“We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India,” he added.

West Asia Conflict Figures In BRICS Declaration

The Modi-Xi meeting took place against the backdrop of the New Delhi Declaration 2026, adopted unanimously by the BRICS countries. The declaration voiced concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for restraint, while urging countries to avoid steps that could further worsen the situation.

It also stressed the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and called for dialogue and diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

“We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law,” the declaration said.

Earlier, Xi had also addressed the situation in West Asia during the BRICS Summit. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, Xi said the conflict had caused severe losses across the region and was contrary to the wider interests of the international community.

“President Xi Jinping pointed out that this war has inflicted serious losses on the people of all countries in the region, and it is against the common interests of the international community,” Mao Ning said in a post on X.

Xi called for a political solution and a lasting ceasefire.

“The relevant parties should keep to the direction of political settlement, and work for a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire,” Xi said, according to Mao Ning.

“China will work with fellow BRICS members to play a due role in bringing peace and tranquillity to the Middle East,” he added.

The BRICS declaration also expressed concerns over assaults on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear sites that operate under full International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards. It emphasized that nuclear safety, security, and safeguards must be maintained even during military situations.

The organization also urged all sides to maintain a truce and allow complete and unrestricted humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, as well as the implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and UN Security Council decisions.

China To Take Over BRICS Chairship In 2027

The BRICS meeting also set the foundation for the grouping's next phase, with Xi stating that China will take over the BRICS chairship next year and host the 19th BRICS summit.

According to Mao Ning, Xi reminded members that China would use its chairmanship to foster stronger consensus and collaborate on the grouping's future path. “The Chinese side will seize the opportunity to build consensus and work with all parties to plan for the future,” Xi said in a post on X.

“Together, we will usher in the third golden decade of BRICS cooperation,” he added. The Chinese chair will succeed India's current presidency, which is centered on the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability.”

PM Modi presented ten proposals to change global governance during the Summit's session on Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening. He urged that BRICS strive to develop these recommendations into a BRICS Reform Roadmap by the next Summit.

PM Modi has advocated for developing countries to play a more active role in establishing international laws, claiming that the Global South should transition from a "rule-taker to a rule-shaper."