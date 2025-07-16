Stray Dog Crisis Deepens Across India: Children at Risk, Rabies Fear Grows

Stray dog attacks are rapidly becoming a serious public safety concern across India, with incidents reported almost daily from different parts of the country. From urban colonies to village streets, the fear of being chased or bitten by stray dogs is now part of everyday life for many Indians, especially children and early-morning commuters.

Despite repeated warnings from health experts about the risk of rabies and serious injuries, authorities have struggled to implement effective solutions, leaving citizens to fend for themselves in the face of an escalating crisis.

Series of attacks highlight the growing threat

In Karnataka’s Chitradurga, a video that surfaced earlier this Wednesday showed a young girl, estimated to be between 6 and 9 years old, being chased by at least two stray dogs as she ran terrified, crying for help on a local street.

In a tragic case from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, a 14-year-old school student died of rabies a few days after being bitten by a stray dog, despite receiving medication and an anti-rabies injection. The incident occurred on June 16 while the teenager was returning home from school in Manikwar village.

Another shocking incident was captured on CCTV when a security guard at a residential society was attacked by a stray dog. The guard, who tried to gently pat a dog sitting outside the society, was suddenly attacked by another dog, leaving him with serious hand injuries.

Just days ago, in Indore’s Shri Nagar Extension, a college student on her way to an exam was attacked and severely injured by a pack of four stray dogs. Despite trying to defend herself, the dogs knocked her down and bit her legs, leaving her seriously wounded.

Data reveals the scale of the crisis

The rising number of such incidents reflects a national crisis. In 2023 alone, India reported 30 lakh (3 million) dog bite cases, followed by 21.95 lakh cases in 2024. While the slight drop may seem positive, nearly 22 lakh annual cases remain alarmingly high, with around 20% of victims in 2024 being children under the age of 15.

Certain states have witnessed sharper increases. Punjab recorded 22,912 dog bite cases in 2024, a 47% rise from 15,519 cases in 2022. In Kerala, around 2 lakh dog bite cases were reported in 2022 alone, while Andhra Pradesh recorded over 7 lakh cases the same year.

Rabies deaths continue despite awareness

Dog bites are not just painful injuries but can turn fatal when rabies is involved. India accounts for 36% of global rabies deaths, according to the World Health Organisation. While official data recorded 286 deaths from dog bites in 2023 and 48 rabies deaths in 2024, experts believe the real numbers are higher due to underreporting, especially in rural areas. WHO estimates that around 18,000 to 20,000 people die of rabies annually in India.

Why the stray dog problem is worsening

A major reason behind the escalating menace is the ineffective implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, meant to sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs to control their population and reduce rabies risk. Studies show that 90% of stray dogs need to be sterilised within a short period to see meaningful decline, but most municipalities lack the funds, personnel, and facilities required.

Feeding stray dogs in unregulated, public spaces by individuals and groups further complicates the issue, leading to the formation of territorial and aggressive dog packs, especially near residential colonies. The lack of designated feeding areas often sparks conflicts between residents and animal lovers, with videos of such confrontations frequently surfacing on social media.

Supreme Court raises safety concerns amid ongoing plea

Amid rising tensions, the Supreme Court recently questioned a petitioner claiming harassment for feeding stray dogs in Noida. The court asked why the petitioner could not feed the animals at home, noting that morning walkers and cyclists often face threats from street dogs. “Should every lane and every road be kept open just for large-hearted people?” the court observed, adding that while there is space for animals, there must also be safe spaces for humans.