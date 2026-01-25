Stray Dog Found Roaming With Newborn's Severed Head Near Hospital In West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: In a massive lapse of safety and security conditions within medical facilities, an utterly disturbing incident has come to light in a state-run hospital in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, where a stray dog was found roaming, near the Maternity Ward of the hospital, carrying the severed head of a newborn baby, triggering panic and massive outrage on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident was reported after eyewitnesses noticed the dog moving around the hospital premises with the remains. Security guards were immediately alerted. Family members of patients present at the facility were left shaken as the matter came to light. Police personnel rushed to the spot following the furore.

Police said an investigation was launched to ascertain the origin of the remains and examine the circumstances under which the incident occurred. “People saw the disturbing sight of the child’s head being carried by a dog. Senior officials have been promptly informed,” police officer Sudipto Das said.

Medical authorities claimed that preliminary assessments suggest the infant may not be linked to the hospital. Officials, however, said this is yet to be confirmed and that the police have been requested to conduct a detailed probe.

The incident has raised serious questions over security and access control at the Mother and Child Hub, a facility meant for maternal and neonatal care, despite the deployment of several security guards on the premises.

BJP District Youth Front president Polen Ghosh alleged that there persists systemic failure in the state’s healthcare system. “This incident reflects the deteriorating condition of health facilities in West Bengal. Such occurrences are unacceptable. The health minister and ruling party leaders must be held accountable. An in-depth investigation should be conducted, and the Jalpaiguri High Court should take cognisance of the matter,” Ghosh said.

Police said CCTV footage is being examined, and hospital staff and security personnel are being questioned. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, officials added.