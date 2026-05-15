Stray Dog Menace in Jaypee Greens: 63-Year-Old DU Professor Injured After Pack Chases Her Inside Greater Noida Society

Fear over stray dogs is once again growing inside Jaypee Greens after a 63-year-old Delhi University professor suffered serious injuries while trying to escape from a pack of barking dogs inside the gated township.

The incident has reignited concerns among residents of the premium Greater Noida society, where complaints regarding aggressive stray dogs have been surfacing repeatedly over the past few years.

The injured woman, Prof. Sangeeta Sharma, has more than four decades of teaching experience at Delhi University. According to her family, she was chased by four to five stray dogs near her residence, causing her to lose balance and fall heavily on her back.

“One of the dogs came so close to me that it felt like it was about to bite me. While trying to save myself, I lost balance and fell flat on my back,” Prof. Sharma said.

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Prof. Sharma had already undergone a knee surgery earlier and was also dealing with spinal issues, making the fall particularly dangerous.

“Every day there are incidents of dog chases and bites, but the management is taking no action. Fear has become normal inside the society,” she added.

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Her son, Varun Sharma, shared details of the incident on X, alleging that authorities have failed to address the growing stray dog problem despite repeated complaints and court directions.

“My senior citizen mother, a Delhi University professor with over 40 years of teaching experience, sustained a serious back injury after being chased by aggressive stray dogs inside JP Greens,” he wrote.

‘Fear Can’t Be Normalised’

Prof. Sharma’s husband Virender Sharma said the 465-acre township now has more than 500 stray dogs roaming freely. He said many residents have quietly suffered similar incidents over the years, while fear has become a part of daily life inside the gated community.

“Maintenance charges are high, yet residents walk with sticks for safety,” he said.

Calling the situation an “emergency”, he alleged that stray dog numbers have increased sharply since 2019 and residents increasingly feel unsafe while walking, cycling or even stepping outside their homes.

“Fear cannot become normal,” he added.

‘Issue Being Ignored Despite Court Orders’

Varun Sharma alleged that despite directions from courts regarding handling of aggressive stray dogs and designated feeding zones, implementation on the ground remains poor.

He referred to ongoing discussions around Supreme Court directions regarding relocation of aggressive stray dogs to shelters and also cited earlier Allahabad High Court observations that feeding should happen only at designated points.

Residents claim the society has six designated feeding spots, but feeding often takes place in other common areas and roads inside the township.

There is also a Rs 5,000 fine for feeding dogs in non-designated areas, though residents allege the rule is frequently violated.

The family further claimed that people raising safety concerns often face arguments and harassment from some dog feeders. “This is not about being against animals. It is about ensuring that human safety is not ignored,” Virender Sharma said.

Not The First Case

This is not the first time Jaypee Greens has witnessed panic over stray dogs.

Earlier this year in February, CCTV footage from the township showed a pack of stray dogs aggressively chasing a woman walking inside the society premises early in the morning.

The video had gone viral on social media and triggered protests by residents demanding urgent intervention from authorities, including the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), local police and society management.

Following that incident, residents had demanded:

Sterilisation drives

Anti-rabies vaccination

Monitoring of stray dog movement

Better security inside the township

Many residents argued that while animal welfare is important, the safety of children, elderly people and families cannot be compromised.