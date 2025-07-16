Stray Dogs Terror in Karnataka’s Hubli: Young Girl Attacked, Shocking Video Surfaces

Hubli, Karnataka: Shocking CCTV footage has emerged showing a young girl being attacked by stray dogs on a local street in Hubli, sparking fresh concerns over the rising menace of stray dog attacks in the state.

The video shows two stray dogs chasing the girl, estimated to be between six and nine years old, as she tries to escape in panic. In the footage, the terrified girl falls to the ground while crying for help, with the dogs continuing to target her until local residents intervene to rescue her.

Earlier on Tuesday, a similar incident was reported in Chitradurga, Karnataka, where another young girl, also estimated to be around six to nine years old, was chased and attacked by at least two stray dogs on a deserted street. The girl, visibly terrified, fell while attempting to flee, and the attack continued until locals rushed in to save her.

Stray dog attacks have become increasingly common across various parts of the country, with incidents reported of dogs attacking people of all age groups, particularly in areas with low foot traffic or deserted streets.

In a recent tragic incident, a 14-year-old school student from Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh died of rabies a few days after being bitten by a stray dog, despite having received proper medical care and an anti-rabies injection. The incident took place in Manikwar village on June 16 while the teenager was returning home from school. He was immediately taken to a hospital where he was administered the anti-rabies vaccine, but he could not be saved.