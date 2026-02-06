'Strict Action Will Be Taken...': Delhi Jal Board Orders Probe After 25-year-Old Biker Dies In Janakpuri Open Pit

New Delhi: Following the tragic death of a 25-year-old biker in the national capital's Janakpuri area after his bike fell into a massive, water-filled pit reportedly dug for pipeline repairs, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has officially issued a statement addressing the incident as preliminary investigations indicated the pit was part of their worksite.

The Official Statement

In a brief statement released on Friday, the Delhi Jal Board expressed "deep sorrow" over the loss of life and announced an immediate internal inquiry into the matter.

The statement read, “On the night of February 5, 2026, a tragic accident occurred at the workplace of the Delhi Jal Board's Pipeline Rehabilitation Project in the Janakpuri area. The Delhi Jal Board expresses deep sorrow over this painful incident and stands with the bereaved family during this difficult time.”

It read, “Preliminary investigation has found that the road where the work was in progress was closed using barricades and green mesh, and the pit at the accident site was also secured with green mesh. A committee has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation into the circumstances of the incident and compliance with prescribed public safety standards; it will submit its report by this evening. If any negligence is found on the part of any officer or employee of the Delhi Jal Board in the investigation, strict action will be taken against them.”

The statement further stated, "In view of recent incidents, including the accident in Noida, regular inspections of barricading and other important safety arrangements are being conducted by the Delhi Jal Board at all workplaces, and a circular in this regard had also been issued previously. The general public is requested to report any unsafe workplace on the Delhi Jal Board’s *toll-free number 1916*, so that prompt corrective action can be ensured."

Key Claims vs. Ground Reality

While the DJB maintains that safety measures are standard procedure, the victim’s friends and eyewitnesses have slammed the agency for "gross negligence."

Friends of the deceased claim that on the night of the accident, there were no reflective boards, blinkers, or proper barricades around the deep excavation.

The victim's friend in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV stated "The blame lies squarely with the MCD. Look at the Delhi Metro, whenever they work, they install massive, visible signage. If they had placed even two of those boards here, this tragedy would never have happened. The lack of safety measures suggests gross negligence or corruption. Without those boards, this wasn't just an accident; it was a death trap." added, "The blame lies squarely with the MCD. Look at the Delhi Metro, whenever they work, they install massive, visible signage. If they had placed even two of those boards here, this tragedy would never have happened. The lack of safety measures suggests gross negligence or corruption. Without those boards, this wasn't just an accident; it was a death trap."

Protesting locals pointed out that while agencies like the Delhi Metro use multi-layered safety cordons, the DJB site was a "death trap" hidden in the dark.

Political firestorm

The incident has sparked a political firestorm, with opposition leaders accusing the civic body of corruption and "criminal apathy."

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi unit chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, shared the pictures of the accident on his official X handle.

In his post, Bharadwaj wrote, “Shocking !!! An innocent biker fell into a deep pothole on the road, got stuck, lay there all night, and died."

“The BJP government in Delhi has learned nothing from the Noida incident. They just keep lying every day," he alleged.

The incident comes weeks after a similar case in Noida, where 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta died after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site.

The incident had happened in Sector 150 area during the intervening night of January 16 and 17.