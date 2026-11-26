Lucknow: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Thursday expressed confidence that the Congress and Samajwadi Party would form a strong alliance ahead of the forthcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying discussions on seat-sharing were underway and that both parties understood the need to contest the polls together.

Speaking to reporters, Shrinate said she was not directly involved in the seat-sharing negotiations but maintained that responsible leaders from both sides were working towards finalising the arrangement.

"I am not involved in the seat-sharing process. The respected and responsible individuals who are involved are working on it. Both sides understand that seat-sharing is necessary. There are responsible people on both sides. Just wait and see—seat-sharing will happen, a strong alliance will be formed, and we will form the government. That is precisely why the other side is in a state of panic," she said.

Separately, JMM leader Manoj Pandey, speaking in Ranchi, also expressed confidence in the Congress-SP alliance, saying discussions were ongoing and that the alliance had not broken down.

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"I am making it clear that talks about an alliance are currently underway ahead of the elections. It is being finalised how many seats each party will contest in the alliance. The alliance has not broken down on either side. Talks are ongoing, and that is a very positive thing. There will be an alliance," Pandey said.

The remarks come amid differences over seat-sharing, with Congress MP Imran Masood criticising the Samajwadi Party for announcing candidates while alliance discussions were still underway.

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On the meeting between Meta representatives and Congress leaders over suspended accounts and alleged content restrictions, Shrinate accused the social media platform of interfering in India's electoral democracy by selectively restricting opposition content.

She said that social media platforms, including Meta, were American platforms and alleged that selectively removing opposition content or withholding opposition accounts in India amounted to interference in the country's democratic and electoral processes.

"The reality is that any social media platform—whether it is Meta or any other—is an American platform. If you systematically remove only the content belonging to the opposition, or withhold only the accounts of the opposition—withholding their content within India—then you are interfering in the democracy of this country. You are interfering in the very process of India's electoral democracy, and that will not be tolerated," she said.

Alleging that Meta was treating AI-generated content posted by the Congress differently from that posted by the BJP, Shrinate said, "The way in which Meta removes our AI-generated content while leaving the BJP's AI-generated content entirely untouched—that is a biased approach. How is it that the accounts of the head of the IYC (Indian Youth Congress) and the person in charge of the IYC get withheld? We want to know: what has become of freedom of expression? There is outrage among our people; there is anger against Meta among the public—I can tell you that."

Shrinate also criticised the alleged denial of permission to opposition leaders for holding rallies, claiming that leaders who opposed the BJP were being treated differently.

"When we said that the 'B-team' of the BJP had been activated, you all laughed. A red carpet is being rolled out for the BJP's 'B-team'—they are granted permission, provided with police protection, and their rallies are facilitated. Anyone who opposes the BJP, however, has their permission revoked," she said.

She added that the Constitution empowered citizens to question and protest, asserting that the Congress remained committed to its protection.

"But the Constitution of this country empowers us all to ask questions and to protest. Today is Constitution Day, and we will celebrate it with great enthusiasm. Our president, Kharge-ji, is arriving here today, and we are all committed to protecting the Constitution at any cost," Shrinate said.

Speaking on Congress-SP seat sharing, Congress MP KL Sharma from Amethi said, "No one should be making such tall claims. This will be decided by the leadership of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Others who are making such statements have no authority to do so. You should only consider statements from those who are officially authorised to speak on this matter..."