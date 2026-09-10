'Strong Suspicion Of Abuse Of Office': Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi In IRCTC Scam Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday ordered the framing of charges against former Railway minister and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav in the alleged IRCTC scam case. Charges will also be framed against his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav.

The order was passed by Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne at the Rouse Avenue Court. The court observed that there was a strong suspicion that Lalu had abused his position while serving as Railway minister.

Apart from the Yadav family, charges were also ordered against Lara Projects, Sarla Gupta, Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata Hotels, Vinay Kochhar and Vijay Kochar. Rahul Yadav, Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kankarnia, Vijay Tripathi, DN Tulshyan, Rajiv Relan and Abhishek Finance were discharged in the case.

Reacting to the court's observations, Tejashwi Yadav said, "It is a court matter, and it will be decided in court. We will put forward our case strongly before the court.”

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What is the alleged IRCTC scam?

The case involves alleged irregularities in the transfer of two BNR hotels to Sujata Hotels during Lalu Prasad Yadav's stint as Railroad Minister from 2004 to 2009. The CBI has claimed that the contract procedure was rigged to favor Sujata Hotels, whose owner, Sarla Gupta, was allegedly implicated in the scheme.

According to the investigating agency, former IRCTC managing director PK Goyal was involved in the alleged tender process manipulation. The CBI further claims that Lalu Yadav and his family later purchased land tracts in Patna.

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The agency claims that the conspiracy took place between 2004 and 2014 and involved Lalu, Sarla Gupta, and IRCTC personnel, with the accused goal of obtaining “undue pecuniary advantage for himself and others.”

Why Lalu and family challenged the charges

The RJD founder and his family filed a petition with the Delhi High Court earlier this year, opposing the move to frame charges. The CBI opposed their plea, arguing that there was enough evidence to proceed against the defendants.

During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General DP Singh, representing the CBI, questioned how the land was acquired.

"The entire acquisition (of land in this case) raises grave suspicions, and as a prosecutor, I would use the term dubious. This is how the land is acquired. Purchase of land was when Mrs Yadav was the chief minister," Singh had told the Delhi High Court. The alleged land deals have remained an important aspect of the CBI's case against Lalu and his family.

The order establishing charges was supposed to be issued on August 29, but it was postponed until September 7. It was then postponed again before the court issued its order on Thursday.