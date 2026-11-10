Struggle To Rebuild Lives: A Year After Red Fort Blast, Scars Remain As Families Mourn 11 Dead

New Delhi: One year after the car blast outside Delhi's Red Fort killed 11 people on November 10, 2025, the tragedy continues to affect the lives of those who lost family members and those who survived the explosion. For many, the passage of time has done little to ease the pain, with families still dealing with loss and survivors facing lasting consequences.

The blast not only took lives but also left several people with life-changing injuries. Local traders who witnessed the explosion continue to remember the panic and destruction that followed. As the national capital marks the first anniversary of the incident on Tuesday, security has been heightened around the Red Fort.

Survivor Left Unable To See Or Hear After Blast

Among those injured in the explosion was Ankur, who had travelled from Shahdara to offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple. His injuries have left him unable to see or hear, according to his father. A year after the incident, his family continues to deal with the challenges of his condition.

The blast also took away Mohsin Malik, who lived in Delhi with his wife and two children. He was the sole earning member of the household, leaving his family to cope with both his loss and the financial difficulties that followed.

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Speaking over the phone, Mohsin's brother Wasim said the family was still mourning his death. He alleged that while the government had provided assistance after the incident, no one had come forward since to enquire about how the family was managing.

'I Still Feel Shaken': Traders Recall The Day Of The Explosion

The impact of the explosion was also felt across Old Lajpat Rai Market, located close to the Red Fort. Shopkeepers who were present at the time recall the fear and destruction that spread through the area within moments of the blast.

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Joginder Singh, a local shopkeeper, said the incident had left a lasting impression on him. Recalling the scenes from November 2025, he said, “When I remember that day, I feel a bit shaken. The moment the blast occurred, glass panes of the Metro station shattered, and there was smoke all over. Now, security has increased in the area, and people are more aware, too,” Singh said.

Another trader, who was present in the market when the explosion took place, recalled that his motorcycle was parked opposite the blast site. He said the force of the explosion shattered the glass panes of nearby shops, while people ran in different directions in panic to save themselves.

Even after a year, he said, remembering those moments sends chills down his spine.

One Year On, Security Tightened Around Red Fort

The first anniversary has once again brought attention to the human cost of the explosion. While the investigation and legal proceedings remain part of the larger case, families of those killed and injured continue to deal with the consequences.

For the families who lost their loved ones, the absence remains difficult to overcome. Survivors, meanwhile, continue to face the physical and emotional impact of the incident.