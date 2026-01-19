Youth Stabbed Outside School in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia, Police Probe Underway

Gujarat: A student was stabbed by a group of youths outside the school in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia area on Monday, triggering panic and unrest in the locality. The victim sustained injuries in the assault and was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

The preliminary reports indicate that the attack took place outside the school premises when the student was targeted with a knife by youths who allegedly had an old enmity with him.

Following the incident, Ghatlodia police rushed to the spot and immediately began an investigation into the incident.

According to the reports, the students involved in the incident were of the 10th standard.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning witnesses to identify and apprehend the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a Class 8 student fatally stabbed a Class 10 student with a knife following a minor argument in Ahmedabad.

The incident took place at the gate when the victim child was coming out of the school. A fight took place a week ago between the victim and the accused, according to reports.