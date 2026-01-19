Updated 19 January 2026 at 17:54 IST
Youth Stabbed Outside School in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia, Police Probe Underway
Preliminary reports state that a 10th-standard student was attacked with a knife by youths with alleged old enmity outside his school, after which the Ghatlodia police arrived and launched an immediate investigation.
Gujarat: A student was stabbed by a group of youths outside the school in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia area on Monday, triggering panic and unrest in the locality. The victim sustained injuries in the assault and was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.
The preliminary reports indicate that the attack took place outside the school premises when the student was targeted with a knife by youths who allegedly had an old enmity with him.
Following the incident, Ghatlodia police rushed to the spot and immediately began an investigation into the incident.
According to the reports, the students involved in the incident were of the 10th standard.
Police are currently examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning witnesses to identify and apprehend the accused. Further investigation is underway.
Earlier, a Class 8 student fatally stabbed a Class 10 student with a knife following a minor argument in Ahmedabad.
The incident took place at the gate when the victim child was coming out of the school. A fight took place a week ago between the victim and the accused, according to reports.
This time the fight was over a minor push, and the knife was pulled out by the accused, who stabbed his senior. After the incident, chilling Instagram chats were also revealed where the youngster appears to confess to his friend.
