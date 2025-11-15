Updated 15 November 2025 at 15:39 IST
Heightened Security Triggers Panic At Al Falah University, Students Rush Home As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens
Interrogations, vehicle logging and intensified raids on the Al Falah University campus have deepened fears over alleged terror links in the Red Fort blast case. The Crime Branch, too, has expanded the scope of investigation from Faridabad to the Al Falah Trust’s Delhi-based office in Jamia Nagar.
Faridabad: Panic swept through Al Falah University on Saturday as nearly a thousand students fled home amid an unprecedented security clampdown linked to the ongoing Red Fort blast investigation. Parents rushed to the campus to pick up their children, with around 50 vehicles seen exiting the university since morning.
Students told Republic that the heightened scrutiny, including round-the-clock inspections, frisking and documentation checks, has left them anxious. “Everyone is scared. Nobody wants to stay on campus right now,” said a student who left with her family.
Interrogation For Entry; CIA In Civvies Logging Vehicles
Security has tightened drastically after the discovery of a suspected third vehicle linked to key conspirator Dr Shaheen Shahid on the campus.
All personnel entering Al Falah, even police and investigators, are now being interrogated at the gate.
CIA officials in civil clothes have been stationed at entry points, logging licence numbers, monitoring movement and building minute-by-minute records of all vehicles entering and exiting the university.
Crime Branch Raids Intensify
The Delhi Crime Branch today reached the Al Falah Trust’s Delhi-based office in Jamia Nagar, continuing its line of investigation. This comes after the Faridabad Crime Branch earlier searched the same location and seized multiple documents believed to be crucial to the probe.
Sources told Republic that the measurement report prepared by the Revenue Department has been forwarded to senior officials for scrutiny.
AIU Suspends Al Falah University Membership
In a major setback to the institution, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended Al Falah University's membership, after investigators reportedly found the third car on campus belonging to Dr Shaheen Shahid.
Republic TV has also accessed the building plan map of Al Falah University. The structure is spread over around 20 acres and authorities are now examining whether the construction aligns with the Killa number for which approval was originally granted.
Campus Empties Out
By late afternoon, large portions of the campus had emptied out, with hostels witnessing a mass exodus. Students are leaving without clarity on when normalcy will return.
Investigation teams, meanwhile, continue to dig deeper into what is increasingly being described as a full-fledged terror ecosystem operating under the guise of an educational institution.
15 November 2025 at 15:39 IST