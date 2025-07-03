Students in Bihar Receive 257 Marks in 100-Mark Exam in Major Blunder

Muzaffarpur: A major goof-up at Bhim Rao Ambedkar University (BRAU) has students shocked, after some were awarded 257 marks in a 100-mark exam, while others received 225 marks in a 30-mark practical. The glaring error has sparked outrage and renewed scrutiny of the university’s examination and evaluation system.

Students affected by the error have reported being forced to run from college to university offices in search of clarification.

While some mark sheets were withheld entirely, others listed students as failed, despite their claim of having written and performed well in all exams.

“This has put our careers at risk,” said one aggrieved student, echoing the sentiment of many others who now fear delays in job applications and further studies.

Notably, this is not the first time such irregularities have emerged at BRAU. In past years, students have filed complaints about errors in mark tallying, poor answer sheet evaluation, and inconsistencies in result declarations across both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Yet, the administration has often brushed aside these complaints as minor mistakes.

When contacted, the university’s examination controller attributed the issue to a technical or human error and assured that all discrepancies would be resolved within two working days. "Corrected mark sheets will be issued shortly," he said.

In a similar incident, highlighting flaws in the state’s academic evaluation system, an undergraduate student from Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Darbhanga was awarded 151 marks out of 100 in one of his papers.

“I was really surprised to see the results. Although it was a provisional mark sheet, authorities should have checked it before releasing the result,” the student said, expressing concern over the lack of scrutiny.

Responding to the incident, LNMU Registrar Mushtaq Ahmed told PTI that the inflated marks were due to a typographical error, and fresh corrected mark sheets had been issued to the affected students. “Those were simply typographical errors, nothing else,” he said.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar case at Bhim Rao Ambedkar University in Muzaffarpur, where students were given up to 257 marks in 100-mark exams, raising questions over the reliability of result publication in Bihar's universities.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about the reliability and transparency of examination systems in some state-run universities.