Stupid Jokers: Asaduddin Owaisi Roasts Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir Over Fake Pic, Gets Kiren Rijiju's Thumbs-Up

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has sharply criticized Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir for presenting a photograph of a 2019 Chinese military drill as an image from their Operation Bunyan against India.

Owaisi condemned Pakistan for using the misleading image and falsely claiming credit for a supposed victory over India during the recent military tensions that followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, including a foreign tourist.

Calling out Pakistan’s cheap antics to deceive people, Owaisi said in a video circulating online, “Yesterday, the Pakistani Army Chief gifted a photo to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The President of Pakistan and the Speaker of the National Assembly were also present there. These stupid jokers want to compete with India. They presented a photograph of a 2019 Chinese Army drill, claiming it was a victory over India. Now, this is what Pakistan indulges in. They cannot even give a proper photograph.”

He went on to question the intelligence of Pakistan’s political and military leadership for failing to notice such an obvious blunder.

“When we were in school, students always wanted to sit beside the top performers. But to emulate someone, you need brains. These worthless people don’t have any,” he added.

Kiren Rijiju Approves of Owaisi's Comments

The video of Owaisi slamming Pakistan for its attempt to hoodwink people has attracted significant attention on social media and also received approval of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who shared it on his X handle with emojis suggesting laughter.

Owaisi made the comment during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait during his visit there as India's delegate.

The AIMIM leader is part of India's All-party delegation who are on a visit to key partner nations to spread India’s strong stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Internet Roasts Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir

Owaisi's comment comes at a time when the internet is already roasting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir for this blunder to present an edited photo of the 2019 Chinese drill to “celebrate” its Operation Bunyan al-Marsus against India.