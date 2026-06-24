Substandard Material, Illegal Construction & More: Major Lapses Exposed in Kolkata's Taratala Warehouse Collapse That Killed 8

Kolkata, West Bengal: Rescue operations continued on Wednesday after the roof of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in the Taratala area near Brace Bridge, leaving several workers trapped under heavy debris. At least eight people have been reportedly confirmed dead. 18 injured have been rescued so far, according to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and several people are still trapped. Cranes, bulldozers, gas cutters, and specialized teams from the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, Kolkata Police, and the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA) have been deployed in a coordinated effort to clear debris and search for survivors. Ambulances have ferried the injured to nearby hospitals.

CM Suvendu Adhikari Visits Site, Vows Full Support

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari reached the spot to personally assess the situation.

In a statement on X, he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

“The State Government stands firmly with them... Rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing,” he said. He added that 18 injured people have been rescued and that Minister of State Dr. Indranil Khan is supervising operations on ground. The CM has instructed the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) Department to coordinate closely.

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Regarding compensation to kin of deceased and the injured, the Chief Minister said, “I will not say anything about the compensation because the assembly session is underway; I will speak in the assembly tomorrow with the speaker's permission.”

Multiple Lapses and History of Failures

Investigations have revealed serious lapses behind the collapse. The site, operated by M/s Behera Brothers, had a troubled history: a godown had reportedly been built and demolished four times previously, with some jhuggi-jhopri (slums) structures existing before that. After securing a fresh 30-year lease from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority effective 1 August 2024, the land was left largely in the same condition without proper reconstruction.

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Authorities point to a combination of low-quality construction and an unstable foundation as the primary reasons for the roof collapse. Permission had been granted for a multi-storied warehouse and cold storage facility on approximately 6,689 square metres, but the structure that collapsed was under construction and allegedly built with substandard materials.

The BJP has described the warehouse as “illegally constructed” under the TMC government, demanding accountability.

Port Authority Response

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, which granted the lease, mobilized cranes, fire brigade units, an ambulance with a medical team, and security personnel immediately after the incident. Senior officers are monitoring the situation and assisting state agencies.

Disaster Management Support

The West Bengal government has activated control rooms at Nabanna for coordination:

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The Eastern Command of the Indian Army confirmed the deployment of four columns of specialized rescue personnel, engineers, and medical teams in coordination with NDRF, SDRF, and local police.