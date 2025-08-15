Sudarshan Chakra: How India’s Iron Dome Will Be An Impregnable Shield | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In an announcement on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’, a powerful new defence initiative aimed at building a modern, multi-layered security shield to protect the country from enemy threats.

Speaking from the historic Red Fort, PM Modi declared that India would develop this system entirely within the country by 2035, drawing inspiration from the divine weapon of Lord Shri Krishna.

“In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra,” PM Modi declared from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

“India aims to develop its own Iron Dome-like defence system... The Sudarshan Chakra will be a powerful shield to protect the nation and strike down threats,” he added.

How Will Sudarshan Chakra Work for India?

Though details remain classified, Mission Sudarshan Chakra is pictured as a next-gen defence grid combining AI, lasers, radar, cybersecurity, and missile systems to create a dome of protection around the country’s most vital assets.

Here’s how it is expected to work and how it compares with Israel’s Iron Dome.

1. Advanced Surveillance & AI-Based Detection

Surveillance drones, satellite systems, and ground radars will scan for threats 24/7.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be deployed to instantly assess potential dangers be it a missile, drone, or suspicious movement.

These systems will enable real-time threat identification and automatic response coordination across military commands.

2. Multi-Tier Interception System

India’s system will likely include multiple layers of interceptor missiles capable of neutralizing short-range, medium-range, and long-range threats.

In addition to missiles, directed-energy weapons like lasers may be introduced to destroy drones and low-altitude projectiles instantly.

3. Cybersecurity and Electronic Warfare Integration

The mission will feature robust cybersecurity systems to protect India’s strategic installations from digital sabotage or hacking.

Electronic warfare units will jam or mislead incoming smart weapons or GPS-guided projectiles.

4. Indigenous Research, Manufacturing & Deployment

Entirely Made-in-India, the Sudarshan Chakra will be developed by a coalition of DRDO, ISRO, private tech firms, and defence startups, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The system will also support India’s growing domestic defence industry, creating new opportunities for innovation and employment.

“This powerful system will not only counter terrorist attacks but also strike back at the terrorists,” PM Modi stated.

5. Shielding Civilian, Strategic & Religious Sites

The Sudarshan Chakra will create a protective dome over critical locations including:

Nuclear facilities

Airbases and command centers

Major cities

Religious pilgrimage sites

This will ensure maximum deterrence against cross-border strikes, UAV attacks, and terrorist incursions.

PM Modi Hails Operation Sindoor on Independence Day

Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the Indian Armed Forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor. The PM said that the Operation marked a turning point in how India deals with cross-border terrorism. “We have set a new normal in

dealing with cross-border terrorism, he said. I salute our brave soldiers who punished those behind the Pahalgam attack beyond their imagination,” the PM said.

To honour the brave soldiers involved, the government has awarded a record number of gallantry medals, including:

4 Kirti Chakras

15 Vir Chakras

16 Shaurya Chakras