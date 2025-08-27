'Sudarshan Chakra Mission Our Resolve for Self-defence': Rajnath Singh Praises DRDO for Successful Tests

Mhow: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's Sudarshan Chakra Mission during his address, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day announcement from the Red Fort.

Speaking the event, Singh highlighted DRDO's recent successful test of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System and a High-Powered Directed Energy Weapon, calling these achievements "not just of DRDO or the armed forces but of the entire India."

He said, "I am pleased that we are progressing rapidly in this direction. DRDO has recently successfully completed the first test of the integrated Air Defence Weapon System. DRDO, in the recent past, has also successfully tested a High-Powered Directed Energy Weapon. I think these successes are not just of DRDO or the armed forces but of the entire India."

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day announcement from the Red Fort, he said that the mission embodies India's commitment to self-defence.

"On the occasion of independence Day, all of you must have seen and heard when the Prime Minister announced the Sudarshan Chakra Mission from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The Sudarshan Chakra Mission is our resolve for India's self-defence, under which, in the coming years, all important places in the country will be covered with a shield of modern and indigenously developed technology," the Defence minister said.

Earlier Defence Minister commended the Navy's performance during Operation Sindoor, where it effectively maintained strategic positions in the Arabian Sea. He also mentioned the recent commissioning of INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri, which will bolster the Navy's capabilities.

He said, "During Operation Sindoor, the way our Navy maintained strategic positions, which limited the enemy's movement completely in the Arabian Sea.

Our Navy's presence in the Indian Ocean is keeping our maritime borders completely secure. Our government is also working with full readiness to make the Navy even stronger and more robust.

Just yesterday, I witnessed the commissioning of INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri in our navy. According to the changing world and changing technology, such numerous infrastructures are not only being included in the Navy but are also strengthening it.”

The Defence Minister also highlighted the Indian Air Force's progress in acquiring long-range missiles, next-generation beyond visual range weapons, and the reinforcement of the Counter UAS Grid amidst rising drone usage.

The Indian Air Force is also continuously strengthening itself by inducting everything from long-range missiles to Next Generation Beyond Visual range weapons.