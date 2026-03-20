Updated 20 March 2026 at 19:57 IST
Sudden March Blizzard Strands Over 1,000 Vehicles Near Atal Tunnel
The Rohtang Pass and the north and south portals of the Atal Tunnel—a critical artery connecting Manali to the Lahaul Valley— especially witnessed a rapid accumulation of snow, catching hundreds of tourists and commuters off guard.
- India News
- 1 min read
An unusual and intense spring blizzard lashed the high-altitude reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, dumping heavy snow across the Atal Tunnel area and leaving more than 1,000 vehicles stranded in freezing conditions.
The Rohtang Pass and the north and south portals of the Atal Tunnel—a critical artery connecting Manali to the Lahaul Valley— especially witnessed an accumulation of snow for the last few days, making it difficult for locals and tourists to navigate the area.
By late afternoon, visibility in the region dropped to critical levels. Travelers have been advised to seek shelter in nearby transit camps. Authorities have also urged residents and tourists to avoid any travel toward the high passes until the weather clears and the roads are declared safe for movement.
While March often sees light flurries, the scale of this "Whiteout" has surprised experts, highlighting the increasingly volatile climatic shifts in the Himalayan belt. Recovery operations are expected to continue through the night as temperatures in the area are predicted to plummet well below freezing.
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Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 20 March 2026 at 19:57 IST