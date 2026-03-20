Sudden March Blizzard Strands Over 1,000 Vehicles Near Atal Tunnel

The Rohtang Pass and the north and south portals of the Atal Tunnel—a critical artery connecting Manali to the Lahaul Valley— especially witnessed an accumulation of snow for the last few days, making it difficult for locals and tourists to navigate the area.

By late afternoon, visibility in the region dropped to critical levels. Travelers have been advised to seek shelter in nearby transit camps. Authorities have also urged residents and tourists to avoid any travel toward the high passes until the weather clears and the roads are declared safe for movement.