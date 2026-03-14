'Sufficient Supply Of Crude, No Dry-Out At Retail Outlets,' Assures Petroleum Ministry Amid West Asia War

New Delhi: Amid concerns over fuel supply due to developments in West Asia, the Union Petroleum Ministry on Saturday said India has sufficient crude oil supplies and that refineries across the country are operating at full capacity, with no reports of fuel shortages at retail outlets.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry, Sujata Sharma, said adequate petrol and diesel are available in the country, and there is currently no need for imports.

‘We have sufficient supply’

"As far as crude oil and refineries are concerned, we have a sufficient supply of crude and our refineries are operating at full capacity. There have been no reports of any dry-out at retail outlets. Adequate petrol and diesel are available," she said.

She further stated that domestic production is meeting the country's needs.

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"We produce enough petrol and diesel in the country according to our requirements, and therefore there is no need for us to import them," Sharma added.

Shift to PNG

On natural gas, the official said the government is encouraging commercial consumers facing disruptions in LPG supply to shift to piped natural gas (PNG) connections.

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"In this direction, the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) held meetings with several CGD operators and advised them to provide immediate PNG connections to commercial consumers wherever possible," she said.

Geopolitical situation

Sharma noted that while there is no immediate shortage of LPG, the supply situation remains a matter of concern due to the prevailing geopolitical situation.

"Regarding LPG supply, I would like to say that it is still a matter of concern for us in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation. However, no dry-out has been reported," she said.

Rise in LPG bookings

The official also raised concerns about a sharp rise in LPG bookings, which she described as panic-driven.

"Panic booking is still happening on a very large scale. Yesterday, we informed you that the number of bookings was around 7.5-7.6 million, and now that number has increased to almost 8.8 million. So this is nothing but panic booking," Sharma said.

Appealing to the public to avoid unnecessary bookings, she added, “I would like to appeal to the citizens of the country to avoid panic booking and to make bookings only when there is an actual need. This will be good for everyone.”

On commercial LPG cylinders, Sharma said the government has decided to ensure supply to commercial consumers as well, following discussions with state governments.

"There was considerable discussion regarding commercial cylinders, and after that it was decided that some LPG should also be supplied to commercial consumers," she said.

She added that commercial cylinders have been placed at the disposal of state governments to prioritise consumers. "Distribution of commercial cylinders has started in about 29 states and union territories, and consumers have received them," Sharma said.

Digital services

Highlighting the progress in digital services, Sharma said most LPG bookings are already happening online but the government aims to increase the share further.

"Online booking is currently about 84 per cent, but it needs to improve to almost 100 per cent," she said.

The government has also intensified enforcement actions to prevent black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders.

"Raids are being conducted continuously, and surprise inspections are being carried out on an ongoing basis to curb black marketing and hoarding," Sharma said.

"There are several states where joint teams comprising state officials and oil marketing companies have been formed; these teams have also conducted inspections and raids," she added.

Providing details of enforcement actions, Sharma said, “For instance, in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, joint teams carried out surprise inspections and raids. Furthermore, in Uttar Pradesh as well, surprise inspections were conducted at approximately 1,400 locations.”

She added that strict action has been taken in several cases.

"Around 20 FIRs have been registered, several individuals have been taken into custody, and prosecution proceedings have been initiated against approximately 19 people. Similarly, raids have also been conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Karnataka," Sharma said.

She also said additional measures have been taken to support businesses facing fuel supply challenges in the National Capital Region.