‘Suffocated, Humiliated’: Pradyut Bordoloi Calls Imran Masood ‘communal leader’, Claims ‘No Support’ From Congress

New Delhi: After officially joining the BJP on Wednesday following his resignation from Congress, Pradyut Bordoloi said his decision was driven by persistent internal humiliation and a lack of support from the party leadership.

Referring to a specific Assam Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, Pradyut Bordoloi said he felt hurt after Imran Masood dismissed his allegations against a candidate whom he accused of running a criminal nexus, as "fabricated".

Masood, who represents Saharanpur in the Lok Sabha, is a part of Congress's screening committee for the upcoming Assam elections.

Speaking to ANI, Bordoloi explained his departure, "There is no one reason. I was feeling suffocated, and I was being humiliated".

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"I came to know that a communal leader like Imraan Masood said that everything I was talking about and saying about a candidate against whom I had given evidence of a criminal nexus was false and fabricated. Imran Masood, in the presence of the party's top leadership, had the audacity to say that all that Pradyut Bordoloi said was fabricated. The APCC president present there remained silent. This hurt me a lot," said Bordoloi.

MP Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia.

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Earlier, Pradyut Bordoloi had accused the Congress leadership of sidelining him, which led to the end of his lifelong association with the Congress party amid allegations of internal mistreatment.

He clarified that the resignation stemmed from "multiple issues" as opposed to a singular ticket allocation for the Assam Assembly elections.

"For me, getting a ticket was not a question of life and death. There were multiple issues. What was important for me was to hold my head high. The Congress party has given me a lot," he told the media.

"I want to make it very clear that I am in my second term in Lok Sabha, and there are another three years to go. I could have accepted the humiliation if I wanted to remain as an MP. But I decided to leave and work," he added.

Following Bordoloi's resignation, Congress has fielded his son from the Margherita Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Bordoloi's resignation comes a month after former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP, who served in the Congress for three decades.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said "Vichaar-dhara bhi kuch hoti hai", emphasising that a party's political ideology should be considered while making a decision.

Elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.