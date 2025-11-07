'Highway Blocked, Stones Hurled...' Angry Sugarcane Farmers Threaten To Shut Entire Karnataka; CM Huddles With Factory Owners

New Delhi: An ongoing protest by sugarcane farmers turned violent on Friday near Belagavi, as tensions escalated on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway. Farmers, demanding a fair price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for their crop, blocked the highway, bringing traffic to a standstill and creating a tense atmosphere.

Hundreds of farmers gathered on the highway protesting, shouting slogans and demanding immediate action from the government. However, the situation worsened when police arrived to clear the road. Angry farmers reportedly chased away the police and began pelting stones at their vehicles.

Stone-pelting was reported from both sides. Police vehicles were damaged. Some officers were forced to retreat. Police are said to have detained a few culprits who pelted stones.

The farmers, frustrated by years of neglect, refused to back down. They accused factory owners, elected leaders, and both state and central governments of ignoring their demands.

“We have been protesting every year. No one listens to us. We want Rs 3,500 per tonne. If the government doesn’t agree, we will shut down the whole of Karnataka,” said one of the protesters.

Senior police officials rushed to the scene to control the situation. Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled arrived at the protest site and took charge. Additional police forces were deployed in large numbers to restore order.

Efforts are now underway to pacify the agitated farmers. Talks between farmer leaders and police officials have started. Authorities are urging protesters to clear the highway and avoid further violence.

Farmers say they will continue their 12-day protest unless their demands are met. They point out that in Maharashtra and Gujarat, sugarcane prices are higher—Rs 4,000 per tonne—while Karnataka offers only Rs 3,000.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a high-level meeting with sugar factory owners at Vidhana Soudha to address the crisis. Factory owners blamed central government policies for the financial strain on South Indian mills, saying North Indian factories are benefiting more.

The CM acknowledged the Centre’s role but reminded factory owners of their own responsibilities. “We stand by the farmers. You should also be ready to help resolve their issues,” he said. He assured that the state government would examine jurisdictional concerns and work toward solutions.

Key points from the meeting included:

- The Centre fixed the FRP on May 6, 2025, including transport and harvesting costs.

- The CM reiterated the need for an MSP hike and showed a letter written by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to the Centre as an example.

- The proposed 60 paise per unit tax on electricity sold by sugar mills will be reconsidered.

- Factory owners demanded parity with Maharashtra’s Rs 6 per unit power rate and faster approval for ethanol blending with aviation fuel.

- They warned that running sugar mills is becoming unsustainable and requested state assistance.

- The CM responded, “If running a sugar factory is so difficult, how come one owner ends up with two or three factories?”

- Minister Shivanand Patil urged factory owners to publicly acknowledge the impact of central policies and make a joint appeal to the Centre.

The Belagavi District Commissioner has fixed a price of Rs 3,200 per tonne (excluding transport and harvesting). The CM cited Eid Parry Cooperative Sugar Factory’s payment of Rs 3,211 per tonne as a benchmark and asked, “If they can do it, why can’t the others?”

The state government has already written to the Prime Minister requesting that the sugar MSP be fixed at Rs 41 per kg. “If the PM gives us an appointment, we’re ready to take a delegation tomorrow itself,” said CM Siddaramaiah.