Sukhbir Badal Seeks CBI Probe, Re-Examination Over Alleged PPSC Scam

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday demanded a CBI investigation and re-examination over alleged irregularities in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) examination, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of favouring relatives of political leaders and officials in the selection process.

Addressing a press conference, Badal alleged that candidates with fake certificates were selected while deserving students who had worked hard to prepare for the examination were denied an opportunity.

He said the candidates had approached him seeking a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities and that the SAD had taken up their demand with the Governor.

"All these children want a CBI inquiry into this. They have worked hard for two years, undergone training and prepared for the examination. But what was the result? The AAP government got its favourites selected and wasted the hard work of these children," Badal said.

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He alleged that the selected candidates included relatives of influential political figures and officials. He also questioned the decision to release only roll numbers instead of the names of the selected candidates, claiming that the names could reveal connections with ministers and MLAs.

"Look, they are not revealing the names of the candidates they have selected. They have only given roll numbers. Because if the names come out, it will become clear which ministers, which MLAs and whose favourites have got their children selected," he alleged.

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Citing examples, Badal claimed that the nephew of the Punjab Assembly Speaker, a child of a minister from Amritsar, and the son and daughter-in-law of police officer HS Bhullar had been selected. He also alleged that the son of Bobby Bhullar had secured selection.

"Punjab Assembly Speaker's nephew was selected. The child of a minister from Amritsar was selected. The son of police officer HS Bhullar was also selected, and his daughter-in-law was selected as well. They were selected under the sports quota. What is the sports quota? He himself issued the certificate because he is the president of the Handball Association of Punjab," Badal alleged.

Questioning the sports quota selections, Badal alleged that some candidates had received certificates despite having no experience of playing handball.

"These children have neither watched handball nor played it. But they themselves issued the certificates and got them selected," he alleged, adding that the certificates were issued by people holding positions in the sport.

Badal said the alleged irregularities were not an isolated incident and claimed that at least 10 recruitment or examination-related scams had taken place in Punjab over the past five years. He alleged that in previous cases, the Punjab government had faced intervention by the High Court, which granted relief and ordered examinations to be conducted again.

The SAD president said his party had assured the candidates of full support and had requested the Governor to order a CBI inquiry into the matter and a fresh examination to give the affected aspirants another opportunity.

"We have requested the Governor to order a CBI inquiry into this and a re-examination. The children should be given another opportunity," he said.

Badal further said that if the SAD formed the government in Punjab in three months, it would investigate the alleged irregularities, take action against those found responsible and conduct the examination again.

"We will get this investigated, put those responsible behind bars and conduct the examination again. We will also take action in all these 10 examination scams and bring those responsible to justice," he said.

Badal said the Governor had listened to the candidates' concerns and was surprised by the allegations.

"The Governor understood everything. He himself was surprised that the government was indulging in such large-scale irregularities. He was in shock after seeing the condition in which the government had left the matter. He will look into it, he assured us," Badal said.

He further claimed that AAP leaders were collecting monthly payments from drug dealers and that police personnel faced pressure to release those against whom action was taken.

"Drug dealers are being allowed to operate by Aam Aadmi Party leaders because they take monthly payments. From some, they take Rs 10 lakh and from others Rs 20 lakh per month. If the police take any action, a telephone call immediately comes asking them to release the person," he alleged.

Badal also described the Punjab government as "headless" and accused it of having no concern for the state's youth or people.

On AAP's second list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Badal said changing candidates would not help the party win public support. He also criticised AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"However many tickets they cancel, they cannot deceive the people. The biggest fraudsters are Aam Aadmi Party convener Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann," he said.

Predicting that AAP would face a poor electoral performance, Badal claimed that the party would not win even five seats and that its candidates would lose their security deposits.