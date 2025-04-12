Sukhbir Singh Badal Re-elected Shiromani Akali Dal Chief 5 Months After Resigning

Amritsar: Sukhbir Singh Badal has been re-elected unopposed as the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Badal returned to the party's leadership just five months after stepping down. His resignation last year followed allegations of religious misconduct, which led to his designation as "Tankhayia" (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht.

Sukhbir Singh Badal Back to Shiromani Akali Dal

Sukhbir Singh Badal

The election process took place at Teja Singh Samundari Hall in Amritsar, where 524 delegates from Punjab and other states unanimously supported his leadership. Sukhbir Singh Badal, who first assumed the role in 2008, succeeding his father Prakash Singh Badal, has been a central figure in the party's operations.