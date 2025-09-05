Sukoon Empire Row: Who Is Builder Behind Controversial ‘Halal Lifestyle’ Township?

A real estate project near Mumbai, marketed as a “Halal lifestyle township,” has triggered a storm of controversy, sparking sharp reactions from political leaders, activists, and citizens.

The project, called Sukoon Empire, is being developed by Sukoon Homes Builders and Developers in Karjat, Thane district, around 100 kilometres from Mumbai.

The Builder and the Township

Sukoon Homes Builders and Developers is a relatively lesser-known real estate developer that has announced the Sukoon Empire project as its flagship township. According to project details, Sukoon Empire is located in Damat, Karjat, and is expected to be completed by April 2030.

The township promises “authentic community living” and a “safe Halal environment” for families. Its promotional material highlights features such as dedicated prayer areas, communal spaces, and facilities designed to preserve cultural and religious values.

The developers have marketed the project as a housing space tailored primarily for Muslim families, presenting it as a place where residents can raise children in what they describe as a Halal atmosphere.

Viral Video and Rising Controversy

The controversy erupted after a promotional video for Sukoon Empire went viral on social media. The video featured a woman in a hijab speaking about raising children in a Halal environment and living among “like-minded families.”

The clip quickly drew mixed reactions. Some argued it was promoting religious segregation, while others defended the project, pointing out that Muslims often face housing discrimination in urban India, which pushes them towards self-contained communities.

Political and Legal Heat

The political backlash was swift. NHRC member and BJP leader Priyank Kanoongo called the video “poison” and accused the project of attempting to create a “nation within the nation.”

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar wrote to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding strict legal action against Sukoon Homes Builders and Developers. He alleged the project was an instance of “land jihad” and said such advertisements threaten social harmony. He also urged the government to issue clear guidelines against promotional campaigns that encourage religious exclusivity.

Adding to the pressure, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) spokesperson Krishna Hegde demanded the removal of the advertisement and a full probe into the intent behind the project.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also flagged concerns, particularly about the message being sent through the video.