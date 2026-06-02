A major public health and environmental emergency erupted today after a thick blanket of acrid, toxic smoke completely enveloped the administrative complex surrounding the Chief Secretariat.

The dense haze triggered widespread panic among government officials, security personnel, and visiting civilians, forcing thousands to breathe heavily contaminated air.

Initial confusion regarding the source of the sudden, foul-smelling smog was resolved when industrial safety inspectors and disaster management teams traced the emission directly to the nearby harbour front.

Sulphate Gas Leak Triggers Panic

According to preliminary reports, a localised chemical leak occurred at a harbour storage facility handling industrial compounds.

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The leak involved a highly reactive sulphate chemical compound that, upon escaping its containment unit and coming into contact with the ambient moisture in the outside air, triggered a rapid chemical reaction.

This reaction generated massive, dense plumes of thick white smoke that quickly drifted inland.

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Driven by prevailing coastal winds, the toxic haze advanced rapidly from the harbour line to the main institutional zones, settling heavily over the Chief Secretariat.

Within minutes, the air quality index (AQI) in the immediate vicinity deteriorated significantly, turning the busy administrative hub into a choking hazard.

Emergency Response

Police officers on duty, office-goers, and local citizens were seen covering their faces with handkerchiefs and makeshift masks as they continued to breathe the smoke-laden air.

Several individuals reported instances of watering eyes, throat irritation, and mild breathing difficulties.

Specialised chemical disaster response units, alongside municipal fire services, have been deployed to the harbour to plug the leak and neutralise the remaining airborne sulphate compounds using chemical dispersion sprays.

Security forces and traffic police have cordoned off the immediate perimeter outside the Chief Secretariat, issuing strict public advisories.

Citizens have been urged to avoid the area, keep vehicle windows rolled up, and wear high-filtration protective masks if they must pass through the institutional zone until the toxic haze completely vansihes.