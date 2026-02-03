Sunetra Pawar Appointed As Guardian Minister Of Pune And Beed District After Ajit Pawar's Death | Image: Republic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday officially appointed Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as the Guardian Minister for Pune and Beed districts.

The appointment comes just days after a devastating plane crash claimed the life of her husband, the veteran NCP leader and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The move signals the ruling Mahayuti alliance's intent to maintain administrative continuity in the late leader's strongest bastions.

A Historic Transition

The political landscape of Maharashtra has shifted rapidly over the last week.

After the tragic accident on January 28, in which Ajit Pawar’s private aircraft crashed during a landing attempt at Baramati, the state was plunged into a period of mourning.

However, the vacancy at the highest levels of government demanded an immediate successor.

On January 31, barely three days after the crash, Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the state's first-ever woman Deputy Chief Minister.

While she previously held a seat in the Rajya Sabha, her elevation to the cabinet marks a significant transition from social work and behind-the-scenes organising to the absolute centre of state governance.

Securing the "Pawar Bastions"

By appointing Sunetra Pawar as the Guardian Minister for Pune and Beed, the government has entrusted her with the direct oversight of regions that were central to Ajit Pawar’s political identity.

As the family’s home turf, Pune was the engine of Ajit Pawar's influence. Sunetra's role here will be to oversee major infrastructure projects that he initiated.

Beed district is a strategically significant region where Ajit Pawar has recently focused his administrative efforts, concerning water management and rural development.

"I accept this responsibility with a heavy heart but a firm resolve," Sunetra Pawar stated after the announcement. "The values of duty and commitment to the people that Ajit Dada taught me will be my guiding light as I serve these districts."

Political Challenges

In addition to her role as Guardian Minister, Sunetra Pawar has been allocated the Excise, Minority Affairs, and Sports and Youth Welfare portfolios.

While the crucial Finance portfolio, held by her husband, currently remains with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) continues to assert its presence in the coalition under her leadership.