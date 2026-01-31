Sunetra Pawar Takes Oath As 1st Female Deputy Chief Minister Of Maharashtra After Husband Ajit Pawar's Death

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday, becoming the first woman to take over this post. The post was left vacant after her husband, Ajit Pawar, passed away in a fatal plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to Sunetra Pawar in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. As Sunetra Pawar took the oath, the Lok Bhavan echoed with slogan of “Ajit Dada amar rahe (long live Ajit Dada).”

Earlier, Sunetra Pawar was elected as the new NCP Legislative Party Leader by party leaders, including Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, in a high-level meeting at Vidhan Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sunetra Pawar after her oath-taking ceremony, expressing confidence that she will work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. In a post on X, the PM wrote, “Congratulations to Sunetra Pawar ji on beginning her tenure as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I am confident that she will work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of the state and will carry forward the dreams of the late Ajitdada Pawar.”

Advertisement

NCP Factions To Merge Soon?

The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar sparked a speculation about the merger of the two NCPs - one which was led by Ajit Pawar and the other which is led by his uncle Sharad Pawar. In 2023, Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP by breaking away from his uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP to form another faction of the party and join the Mahayuti alliance.

Reports of a merger were further fuelled when Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar met with Sharad Pawar at his home in Baramati.

Advertisement

The two factions temporarily came together for the recently-concluded local body elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Ajit Pawar's Fatal Plane Crash

The entire nation was left in a state of shock after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a fatal plane crash on Wednesday morning. All people onboard the chartered plane were killed after the aircraft nosedived and burst into flames near the Baramati runway. Ajit Pawar was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections when the crash took place. Following the crash, Pawar’s body was identified through his personal wristwatch.