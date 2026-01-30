‘Sunetra Pawar To Be NCP Chief’: Chhagan Bhujbal Confirms CLP Meet Tomorrow As Party Moves To Fill Leadership Void After Ajit Pawar’s Death

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has confirmed that Sunetra Pawar’s name has been finalised to take over as the new leader of the party, with a formal oath-taking ceremony expected tomorrow. A key legislative party (CLP) meeting has been convened for tomorrow, where crucial decisions on the party’s leadership and state government positions, including the post of Deputy Chief Minister, are expected to be decided.

“We met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today as well as yesterday. The oath-taking ceremony will be held tomorrow,” Bhujbal said, indicating broad consensus within the party on immediate succession plans.

Leadership Shakeup After Tragedy

The developments come two days after the sudden death of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, which has left a leadership vacuum in both the party and the Maharashtra government. Pawar’s untimely demise has triggered intense political recalibration within the state’s ruling coalition and within the NCP itself.

Senior leaders, including Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, have been involved in internal consultations, with Patel likely to continue as working president, while Sunetra Pawar is poised for rapid elevation to both party leadership and state government roles.

Sunetra Pawar’s Rise & Party Strategy

Sunetra Pawar, the widow of the late Ajit Pawar and a Rajya Sabha MP, has emerged as the central figure in the succession discourse. Multiple party leaders have backed her for a major role, including Deputy Chief Ministership and party leadership, arguing that this would honour Ajit Pawar’s legacy and help stabilise the party’s rank and file.

NCP leaders are also expected to formally seek retention of Ajit Pawar’s key cabinet portfolios, including finance and planning, to maintain continuity in governance. Meetings with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have already taken place to discuss these issues amid growing urgency.

Merger Talks & Party Reunification

The broader political context adds another layer to the transition. Speculation about a merger of the two NCP factions, one led by Sharad Pawar and the other by Ajit Pawar, has intensified since Ajit Pawar’s death, with close aides and insiders saying the late leader was actively pursuing reunification before his demise. Close associates claim that merger talks were in advanced stages and possibly near completion, a move seen as his “last wish”.