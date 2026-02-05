Updated 5 February 2026 at 12:19 IST
Sunetra Pawar Gets 'Z-Plus' Security: Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy CM Granted Highest Protection Cover
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, State’s first woman to hold the post, has been granted Z-Plus security cover. The decision follows a security review by state authorities, making her one of the most protected political leaders in Maharashtra.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Home Department has upgraded the security cover of newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to the elite ‘Z-Plus’ category.
The decision, authorised by the Mahayuti government today, comes as part of precautions after her historic elevation to the state’s second-highest office.
Previously, as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, Sunetra Pawar was protected under the ‘X’ category security.
However, following her swearing-in as Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, January 31, 2026, the state’s intelligence agencies recommended an immediate strengthening of her security.
A Political Transition
This move comes after the tragic and sudden demise of her husband, the veteran NCP leader and former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who passed away in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unanimously elected Sunetra Pawar as their legislative leader to ensure continuity within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
As a ‘Z-Plus’ protectee, Sunetra Pawar will now be guarded by a 24/7 contingent of approximately 55 personnel, including commandos from the National Security Guard (NSG) or the state’s elite Force One.
Her fleet will also include a bulletproof vehicle and multiple escort cars.
New Responsibilities
Beyond the security upgrade, the transition of power was solidified this Tuesday as she officially took charge of the office chambers previously occupied by Ajit Pawar in the Mantralaya.
She has been assigned three critical ministries:
1. State Excise
2. Sports and Youth Welfare
3. Minorities Development
Furthermore, her political influence is set to expand significantly as she takes over the role of Guardian Minister for the high-stakes districts of Pune and Beed.
These regions are considered the heart of state politics, and her appointment there is seen as an effort by the Mahayuti government to maintain stability and grassroots connection in the NCP’s traditional strongholds.
Sensitive Political Climate
The Home Department’s directive emphasises that the upgrade is a precautionary measure given her new executive role and the upcoming local body elections.
With her sons, Parth and Jay Pawar, also active in the public eye, the government is taking no risks regarding the family's safety during this emotional and politically charged period.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 5 February 2026 at 12:13 IST