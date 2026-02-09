Updated 9 February 2026 at 20:36 IST
Sunjay Kapur Inheritance Battle: Karisma Kapoor’s Children Seek Call Details, Forensic Probe of 'Will'
Karisma Kapoor’s children have sought Call Detail Records (CDRs), phones, and forensic scrutiny of their father's alleged will.
New Delhi: In a fresh escalation of the Sunjay Kapur inheritance battle, actor Karisma Kapoor’s children have now sought Call Detail Records (CDRs), phones, and forensic scrutiny of their father's alleged will.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 9 February 2026 at 20:32 IST