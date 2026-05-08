'Supporting AIADMK Was Unacceptable,' Left and VCK Abandon DMK, Backs Vijay’s TVK to Form Government

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu has taken a dramatic turn following a fractured assembly election mandate. In a move that reshapes the state’s power dynamics, the Left parties—CPI and CPI(M)—along with the VCK, have officially extended their support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

This strategic shift comes after the Left rejected a controversial proposal from the DMK, which involved an arrangement with the AIADMK.

The "Unacceptable" Proposal: Why the Left Switched Sides

Senior CPI(M) leader M. A. Baby revealed that the decision to back TVK was a direct response to a proposal from the DMK that the Left found ideologically impossible to swallow. According to Baby, the DMK had approached them with a plan to provide outside support to the AIADMK for government formation.

“They wanted us to extend support to AIADMK along with them. This was unacceptable to CPI and CPI(M),” Baby explained.

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To prevent this alliance from materializing, the Left parties acted decisively. “Before they could get the numbers, we extended support to TVK,” he said.

Support from the Outside: Maintaining Ideological Ties with DMK

Despite backing Vijay’s party to form the government, the Left leaders clarified that this does not signal a total break from their long-standing ally, the DMK. M. A. Baby emphasized that the partnership remains intact on a broader ideological level, particularly regarding national and secular issues.

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“Our journey with DMK will continue. We will support them in all secular ideologies,” Baby clarified.

Furthermore, the support for TVK is strictly external. The Left parties have made it clear they have no interest in ministerial portfolios. Speaking at a joint press conference in Chennai, State-unit leaders M. Veerapandian (CPI) and P. Shanmugam (CPI(M)) stated: “We will not join the TVK Cabinet; our support will be from the outside. We will continue to travel with the DMK in the struggle to oppose communal forces and protect Tamil Nadu’s rights.”

The Numbers Game: TVK Nears the Finish Line

The recent assembly elections resulted in a hung house where no single bloc secured a clear majority. Vijay’s TVK emerged as a powerful contender with 108 seats (including the second seat won by Vijay himself). However, the party remained short of the 118-seat magic number required to prove a majority in the 234-member house.

With the combined strength of the CPI, CPI(M), and the VCK, TVK is now positioned to bridge that gap. CPI(M) state secretary TT Shanmugam confirmed the unified front, noting: "VCK has also said that they will take the same decision, as CPI and CPI (M). VCK is also giving their support to TVK. Soon, the VCK leader will come and tell this to you all."

Friction with the Governor and Stalin’s Intervention

The path to government formation has not been without hurdles. Earlier on Friday, May 8, 2026, Tamil Nadu Congress cadres held statewide protests against Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The unrest followed the Governor's initial rejection of Vijay’s claim to form the government, citing the need for documented support of at least 118 MLAs.