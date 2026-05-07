Supreme Court Appoints Former CJI DY Chandrachud to Mediate Between Priya and Rani Kapur to Settle Legal Dispute Over Late Sunjay Kapur's Estate

Following a suggestion from the Supreme Court, Rani Kapur and Priya Kapur reached a mutual consent to address their dispute over the Rani Kapur Family Estate outside the traditional courtroom setting. The mediation will be overseen by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who has been appointed to facilitate the discussions between the two parties. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan, who officially referred the case for mediation after both sides expressed their willingness to participate.

During the proceedings, the court emphasized the need for privacy given the personal nature of the conflict. Justice Pardiwala remarked that because the matter is a family dispute, it should remain confined to the family and not become a "source of entertainment" for the public. This statement followed concerns raised by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Priya Kapur, who requested that the court advise against airing personal grievances in the media.

The recorded order read, “We make it clear that this mediation is confined only so far as the family members are concerned. We make one request to all parties before us that they may not make any statement in public and may not go on social media. This being a family affair, the endeavor on their part should be to get the disputes resolved at the earliest and put an end to the entire matter. We firmly believe that all parties should participate in the mediation proceeding with an open mind. It will be in the interest of one and all if they are able to resolve the entire matter before the Id. Mediator. Otherwise, this is going to be a long drawn litigation.”