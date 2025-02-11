sb.scorecardresearch

Published 18:02 IST, February 11th 2025

Don't Delete Existing or Reload Any New Data In EVMs: Supreme Court Directs Election Commission

The Election Commission of India has been asked by the Supreme Court not to erase or upload any new data into the EVMs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Supreme Court seeks some clarification from the Election Commission of India
Representational image | Image: ANI/PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to delete or reload any new data to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which is a normal Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) after every round of elections are over.

More to follow…

