Published 18:02 IST, February 11th 2025
Don't Delete Existing or Reload Any New Data In EVMs: Supreme Court Directs Election Commission
The Election Commission of India has been asked by the Supreme Court not to erase or upload any new data into the EVMs.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Representational image | Image: ANI/PTI
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to delete or reload any new data to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which is a normal Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) after every round of elections are over.
More to follow…
Updated 18:02 IST, February 11th 2025