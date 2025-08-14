Supreme Court Cancels Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Bail in Renukaswamy Murder Case

In a significant jolt to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, cancelled the bail granted to him by the Karnataka High Court in an alleged murder case. The bail was set aside by a bench of justices, JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan.

In a strongly worded order, they observed that the Karnataka High Court had granted bail to the actor in a mechanical manner. It also noted that the grant of bail will impact the trial, and the witnesses can be influenced.

"My opinion is that my esteemed brother just pronounced very erudite judgment. All that I can say is the judgment is ineffable. It conveys a very strong message: whoever the accused may be, he/she is not above the law. It ensures that the justice delivery system at any level must ensure the rule of law. The day we come to know that the accused is provided five-star treatment, the first step would be to suspend the jail superintendent," said Justice Pardiwala while passing the order.

"We considered the grant of bail as well as cancellation, and it is evident that the high court order reflects mechanical exercise of power... The grant of bail will impact the trial, and the witnesses can be influenced," said Justice Mahadevan.

Moreover, while passing the order, the Supreme Court also warned against providing special treatment to the accused in jail.

"The day we come to know that the accused persons are being provided 5-star treatment, the first step would be to place the superintendent into suspension along with all other officials," the apex court said.

Earlier, on July 17, the Supreme Court had said that it was not convinced about the manner in which the Karnataka High Court had granted bail to the actor. Justice Pardiwala had, in fact, noted that the High Court had handed over an 'acquittal' judgment in favor of the accused.