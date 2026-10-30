Supreme Court Cancels Anant Singh's Bail In Dularchand Yadav Murder Case, Orders Surrender By Dec 1

New Delhi: In a major legal set-back to Bihar’s controversial "Bahubali" politician, the Supreme Court of India on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh in the murder case of rival strongman Dularchand Yadav.

A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PV Varale directed Anant Singh to surrender before authorities on or before December 1. The top court observed that the Patna High Court committed an error by granting him bail without weighing the grave nature of the offence and his extensive history of criminal antecedents.

The order comes amidst a dramatic political downfall for Singh, who was recently expelled alongside his wife by the ruling Janata Dal (United) for six years due to "anti-party activities."

Anant Singh openly revolted against the party by campaigning for Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Kumar Singh instead of JD(U)'s official nominee Neeraj Kumar in the Patna Graduates' constituency Legislative Council elections. He was also accused of using insulting language against the top leadership.

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Anant Singh openly rebelled against the party decision, deploying his cadre to actively campaign for rival candidate Anuj Singh. Singh launched sharp personal barbs against senior party office-bearers and raised public questions over how party leadership operates.

Following his expulsion, the state government stripped his wife Neelam Devi of her position on the State-Level Programme Implementation Committee, revoking her Minister of State rank and her entitlement to an official bungalow.

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On October 26, 2026, the Bihar government's Building Construction Department issued an eviction notice to Neelam Devi, directing her to vacate her official bungalow at 1, Mall Road in Patna. The action came immediately after the swift political crackdown by the ruling Janata Dal (United).

Under the direction of party state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the JD(U) has also petitioned Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar to disqualify Anant Singh and terminate his Assembly membership under the Anti-Defection Law.

On October 30, 2025, Dularchand Yadav, a regional strongman, was murdered during a violent clash in Mokama Tal while election campaigning was underway. During the election campaign, Yadav backed Jan Suraaj Party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi. On Oct 30, 2025, Yadav’s supporters clashed with Anant Singh's convoy.

According to the FIR filed at Ghoswari police station, Anant Singh and his aides allegedly dragged Yadav out of his vehicle, shot him in the leg, physically assaulted him, and ran over him with an SUV.

Singh claimed the incident was a political conspiracy engineered by a rival politician, alleging that Jan Suraaj supporters attacked his convoy first.

Anant Singh was arrested by Bihar Police on November 1, 2025, and lodged in Beur Central Jail. Despite being behind bars, he went on to win the Mokama Assembly seat on a JD(U) ticket.

He was granted bail by the Patna High Court on March 19, 2026, and walked out of prison. The bail order was challenged in the Supreme Court in October 2026 by Neeraj Kumar, grandson of the deceased Dularchand Yadav.