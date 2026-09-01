Supreme Court Quashes Nationwide FIRs Against NEET Protesters; CJP Cancels September 5 Rally

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday invoked its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs registered in connection with pan-India protests held between July 20 and 25 over the NEET 2026 examination, after the Centre gave assurances before the court on demands raised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Following the Centre's assurances and the court's directions, the CJP called off its proposed protest scheduled for September 5.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana exercised its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to bring closure to the cases, citing the prospects of the young protesters. "Keeping in view the prospects of the young protesters, we invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice," the bench observed.

The apex court quashed FIRs registered in Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Assam in connection with the protests held between July 20 and 25, 2026. It further directed that cases arising from the same protests in other States and Union Territories would not be pursued or investigated and would be treated as closed.

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The top court also made it clear that no fresh FIR would be registered in relation to the protests held during the July 20-25 period. The Solicitor General urged the apex court to extend the benefit of the proposed closure to FIRs registered in States other than Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Assam.

The order came during the hearing of a batch of petitions concerning the protests, including allegations of excessive use of force by police against demonstrators in Delhi and Bihar. The Centre had moved an application seeking the quashing of 13 FIRs registered by the Delhi Police between July 20 and 25. However, it had sought to preserve criminal proceedings against 2,873 persons whom it described as having "serious criminal antecedents" based on National Crime Records Bureau data.

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The Union government had proposed that prosecution against these individuals be confined to allegations involving bodily harm or damage to property, through a single fresh FIR. The bench granted Delhi Police liberty to register such a case. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the government had assured the CJP leadership that police in Delhi or other States would not pursue the FIRs arising from the July 20-25 protests.

He also informed the top court that the "Centre remained committed to other assurances", including providing compensation to the families of students who died by suicide in connection with academic concerns, including issues surrounding the NEET examination. Mehta said that around three months would be required to formulate the modalities for the compensation scheme; to this, the bench directed that the policy be framed in consultation with the State governments.

The issue of the proposed September 5 protest march in Delhi also came up during the hearing. Mehta submitted that the CJP leadership had announced the march because of apprehensions that the government's assurances might not be implemented. CJP co-convener Saurav Das, who was present in the court, announced that the organisation would withdraw the proposed march.

Das read a statement and told the bench that the decision had been taken in view of the government's assurances and the judicial sanctity attached to them through the court's order. CJI appreciated the CJP's decision, observing that disputes could be resolved if both sides acted in good faith.

"If both sides show good faith, then all issues can be resolved one by one. There is nothing in the world which is too complicated that it cannot be discussed with an open mind," the Chief Justice said. The bench directed the Centre, the concerned State governments and the CJP to abide by the order passed on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court was hearing applications filed by Delhi Police and the states of Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar and West Bengal seeking directions concerning FIRs registered in connection with protests in which thousands of students and youth participated. The court recorded that the Central Government and the applicant states had consciously decided not to proceed with the FIRs so that students and youth who participated in the protests would not face consequences merely for taking part in the demonstrations.

The court observed that "mere participation in protests shall not be taken as an offence" and directed that the FIRs covered by its order would not be pursued. It further directed that any other FIR relating to protests held between July 20 and 25 that had not been formally brought before the court would also not be pursued and would be treated as quashed for all intended purposes.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Delhi Police, informed the court that similar FIRs could have been registered in other states and Union Territories. He subsequently assured the court that no further FIR would be registered in Delhi or elsewhere in the country in relation to the July 20-25 protests.

Delhi Police, however, sought an exception in the case of 2,873 individuals in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, citing their alleged criminal antecedents as reflected in the national database. The police submitted that allegations against these individuals included bodily harm and destruction of property.

The Supreme Court permitted the Central Government and Delhi Police to register FIRs against the 2,873 individuals in accordance with law. Another key assurance before the court was that no fresh FIRs would be registered against participants of the July 20-25 protests, subject to the exception recorded in the court's order.

The third assurance concerned compensation for families of students who died by suicide in connection with the NEET 2026 examination. Mehta informed the court that a pan-India policy framework for compensation was being finalised. The Centre assured the court that the modalities would be finalised and compensation would be paid to the affected families within three months.

"After policy formulation, compensation to families of suicide shall be paid within three months," the Centre submitted. While passing the order, the Supreme Court said it had taken into consideration the statement made by the co-convenor of the CJP and, "most importantly", the future of the students and youth involved in the protests.